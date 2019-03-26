Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman will perform at the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 13.

New/Updated Shows

NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. This show is sold out.

Upcoming shows

JENNY LEWIS: Wednesday, March 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $26.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

SMINO w/ Earthgang and Phoelix: Wednesday, March 27, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

OLD DOMINION: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com.

DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available through thesylvee.com.

ROY ROGERS & THE DELTA RHYTHM KINGS: Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 W. Main St. Tickets are $25 through stoughtonoperahouse.com.

ELIZABETH GILBERT: Friday, March 29, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This show has been cancelled.

PLAID HAWAII & LWKY: Saturday, March 30, 10:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

SKYLAR STECKER: Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MUMFORD & SONS: Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $45 and up through ticketmaster.com.

WEEZER and THE PIXIES: Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $25 to $125 through ticketmaster.com.

ALTITUDES & ATTITUDES: Tuesday, April 2, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $9.41 through majesticmadison.com.

MITSKI w/ Jay Som: Wednesday, April 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $22.50 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

CAAMP: Thursday, April 4, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SHALLOU & SLOW MAGIC: Friday, April 5, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

LAURA JANE GRACE AND THE DEVOURING MOTHERS: Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Tuesday, April 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $24.50-$34.50 through ticketmaster.com.

THE DRIVER ERA w/ Public: Wednesday, April 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

TOM SEGURA: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (late show added), Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

KOE WETZEL: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door).

VO5 w/ JOSH HOYER & SOUL COLOSSAL: Friday, April 19, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

CHELSEA HANDLER: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $55 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SON VOLT: Friday, April 26, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

HIPPO CAMPUS w/ Samia: Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE & ATREYU: Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

NEKO CASE w/ Shannon Shaw: Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

HUNTER HAYES: Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

DANE COOK: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.

PREACHER LAWSON: Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.

SHOVELS & ROPE + FRANK TURNER: Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

JULIA MICHAELS: Monday, May 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BUCKETHEAD: Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 through majesticmadison.com.

SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.

LUCIUS w/ Pure Bathing Culture: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50 through barrymorelive.com.

CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.

THE ROUSERS: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

VIOLENT FEMMES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.

AMANDA SEALES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$75 through overture.org.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.

SHINEDOWN: Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

AVATAR w/ Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead, ’68: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

SNARKY PUPPY: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34.50 through madisonorpheum.com.

JOHN PRINE: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $73.50 and up through overture.org.

TASH SULTANA: Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39 and up through thesylvee.com.

REIGNWOLF: Friday, May 31, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

HOZIER: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

SLEEP: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ROB THOMAS w/ Abby Anderson: Friday, June 7, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $45 and up through breesestevensfield.com and go on sale Friday.

A DAY TO REMEMBER w/ Knocked Loose & Boston Manor: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

ALICE COOPER: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 through thesylvee.com.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND: Tuesday, June 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

TOBY KEITH w/ .38 SPECIAL: Friday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.

JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.

THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

