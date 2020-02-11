Coming Attractions: Miz Cracker, Todd Snider, Michael Franti & Spearhead
Coming Attractions: Miz Cracker, Todd Snider, Michael Franti & Spearhead

Michael Franti

Michael Franti performs with his band Spearhead at The Sylvee on April 26. 

 ANTHONY NJUGUNA PHOTO

New/Updated Shows

DEAD HORSES w/ Kendra Ferguson: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. Tickets are $15-$20 through stoughtonoperahouse.com.

OTHERWISE: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

TODD SNIDER: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD: Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.

DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.

COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, March 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

Upcoming shows

SET IT OFF w/ Capstan and MOBS: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37 and up through barrymorelive.com.

DUSTIN LYNCH: Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $41 and up through thesylvee.com.

TORI KELLY: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been cancelled.

GARRISON KEILLOR: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

JOSEPH: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

WINTER BALL: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.

KENDALL MARVEL: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MAMA DIGDOWN’S MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE w/ Cajun Strangers, Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MANIC FOCUS w/ Daily Bread: Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

CARRELLEE: Sunday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $7 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FALLING IN REVERSE: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

TIM AND ERIC: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RUFUS DE SOL: Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $36.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

MOTEL BREAKFAST: Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $7 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BOOMBOX: Friday, Feb. 28, p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17.50 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS w/ King XL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.

KOCH-MARSHALL TRIO w/ Dan Joseph & American Soul: Sunday, March 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

KENDALL STREET COMPANY: Wednesday, March 4, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

RAILROAD EARTH: Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Friday, March 6, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BAD BAD HATS: Friday, March 6, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ROBERT DUBAC’S IDIOCRACY: Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $30 through overture.org.

THE FLOOZIES w/ Sunsquabi: Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

THEO KATZMAN w/ Rett Madison: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SUMMER SALT w/ Breakup Shoes: Sunday, March 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

WILCO, Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $52.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND w/ Chris Castino: Monday, March 9, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

OF MONTREAL: Tuesday, March 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

THE REVIVALISTS: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

CHRISTIAN FRENCH: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.

WARD DAVIS: Thursday, March 12, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($21 in advance) through high-noon.com.

COLONY HOUSE: Friday, March 13, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ZZ WARD: Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22 and up through barrymorelive.com.

FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.

NATE BARGATZE: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.

ASGEIR: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 in advance through majesticmadison.com.

ROBERT CRAY BAND: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

POLICA w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.

BOOGIE T & BOOGIE T.RIO: Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

REVEREND PAYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND w/ Kelsey Miles Band: Friday, March 20, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 in advance) through high-noon.com.

LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

ASHLEY MCBRYDE: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

THIRD EYE BLIND: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS: Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

NIGHT MOVES: Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DALE WATSON: Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 for each night ($36 for both) through high-noon.com.

STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE NIELSEN TRUST w/ Dan Hubbard: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

TROPIDELIC: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

STEPHEN MARLEY: Wednesday, April 2, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.

SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.

MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

BIG GIGANTIC: Friday, April 3, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

GROUPLOVE: Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31 through majesticmadison.com.

DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

U.S. GIRLS: Monday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com.

THE HIP ABDUCTION: Thursday, April 10, 9:30 p.m. High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CAAMP: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PORCHES w/ Sassy 009: Wednesday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

WATCH WHAT CRAPPENS PODCAST: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27 ($29 at the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.

KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

TOMMY EMMANUEL: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.

HOT CHELLE RAE: Monday, April 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.

THE GLITCH MOB w/ Ivy Lab: Wednesday, April 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($20 for early bird tickets) through thesylvee.com.

POST ANIMAL: Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.

HORSESHOE & HAND GRENADES w/ Keller Williams: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MARGARET GLASPY: Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.

SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.

JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LILY HIATT: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

M WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 through majesticmadison.com.

TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BRANDY CLARK: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOYWAVE: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up through majesticmadison.com.

ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

WAXAHATCHEE w/ Ohmme: Friday, May 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

LITTLE BIG TOWN: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.

MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.

STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

