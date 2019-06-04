Coming Attractions
ABORTION AF: THE TOUR: Saturday, July 20, 5:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
TRIPLE M BLOCK PARTY w/ Michael Franti, Flora Cash, Delancey and more: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
TITUS ANDRONICUS: Sunday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THE BUDOS BAND: Friday, Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
WILDER WOODS: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.
RIPE w/ Castlecomer: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
Upcoming shows
PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.
THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
ALL THAT REMAINS w/ Unearth, Big Story and The 9th Planet Out: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 and the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.
ROB THOMAS w/ Abby Anderson: Friday, June 7, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $45 and up through breesestevensfield.com and go on sale Friday.
A DAY TO REMEMBER w/ Knocked Loose & Boston Manor: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
MOVE OUT LOUD 2019: Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $12 and up through thesylvee.com.
ALICE COOPER: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 through thesylvee.com.
VAMPIRE WEEKEND: Tuesday, June 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
CHEAP TRICK: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.
WHISKEY MYERS w/ Bones Owens and Kelsey Miles Band (Live on King Street #1), Friday, June 14, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.
JIM JONES w/ El Hitta: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.
KILL TONY: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
TOBY KEITH w/ .38 SPECIAL: Friday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.
BUCKCHERRY w/ Joyous Wolf: Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.
LUCY SPRAGGAN: Wednesday, June 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
BUILT TO SPILL w/ Orua and Clarke and the Himselfs (Live on King Street #2), Friday, June 28, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.
LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 70: Friday, June 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.
BAD RELIGION w/ Dave Hause & the Mermaids: Monday, July 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.
PATTON OSWALT: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
NEW YEARS DAY: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
CRACKER & CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN: Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DUSTBOWL REVIVAL: Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.
HERE COME THE MUMMIES w/ The People Brothers Band (Live on King Street #3): Friday, July 19, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.
3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher and Gost, Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Blvd. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
TONY BENNETT: Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80 and up through overture.org.
TRAVIS TRITT: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.
JOSIE DUNNE: Sunday, July 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DEAD SOUTH w/ Armchair Boogie and Them Coulee Boys (Live on King Street #4): Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.
ROD TUFFCURLS & THE BENCH PRESS (Live on King Street #5): Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.
LOST DOG STRING BAND: Friday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
FLYING LOTUS IN 3D: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
PHANTOGRAM w/ Bob Moses: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE w/ Nattali Rize: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RUSSIAN CIRCLES: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
PROF (Live on King Street #6): Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 16 (second show added), The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.
BERT KREISCHER: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
CHRIS PUREKA w/ The Parmaleighs: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THE BAND CAMINO: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
SAVAGE LOVE LIVE: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 ($40 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
SIGRID: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatres, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 in advance) through majesticmadison.com.
TOTO: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
LIZZO: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
LUCY DACUS: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ZEDD w/ Jax Jones & NOTD: Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.
THEO VON: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE DOLLOP: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.
BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.
JOHN HIATT: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.
AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.
JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.
RYAN BINGHAM w/ Jamestown Revival: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
FUNK OUT CANCER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 through madisonorpheum.com.
JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.
ARLO GUTHRIE w/ Sarah Lee Guthrie: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.
INCUBUS: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 N. Livingston St. Tickets are $70 and up through thesylvee.com.
ANGEL OLSEN: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
LOGIC w/ J.I.D. and YBN Cordae: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
TRILOGY: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.