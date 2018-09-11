Found Footage
Joe Pickett (left) and Nick Prueher are Stoughton natives who tour the Found Footage Festival around the country.

 ROB THOMAS | The Capital Times | rthomas@madison.com | @robt77

New/Updated Shows

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $14 ($17 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

3RD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL LADY LAUGHS FESTIVAL: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 and 10 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MAC MILLER w/ Thundercat and J.J.D., Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been cancelled.

RANDY BACHMAN: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

Upcoming shows

ILIZA: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) through overture.org.

FAMILY & FRIENDS: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE DOLLOP PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. This show has been cancelled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

MADISON’S FAVORITE NIGHT w/ Woodrow, Wheelhouse and the People Brothers Band: Thursday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., 100 block of State St. This show is free.

WE CAME AS ROMANS: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ARCH ENEMY: Saturday, Oct. 13, Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show has been cancelled.

REEL BIG FISH: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

BALLROOM THIEVES: Friday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 through high-noon.com.

LOCAL H: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST: Sunday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

RED FANG w/ Big Business and Dead Now: Sunday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FATHER JOHN MISTY w/ King Tuff: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25-$50.

COUNTING CROWS: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $30-$75 through ticketmaster.com.

LIZ VICE & PROPAGANDA: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 in advance) through high-noon.com.

QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

GORDON LIGHTFOOT: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.

WIZARDFEST (HARRY POTTER DANCE PARTY): Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JEFF TWEEDY: Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org.

KATHLEEN MADIGAN: Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

HANNIBAL BURESS: Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34-$49 through madisonorpheum.com.

WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE w/ “STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN: Friday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RODNEY CARRINGTON: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 211 State St. Tickets are $40 through madisonorpheum.com.

PURPLE VEINS: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD: Monday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been cancelled.

THE RECORD COMPANY: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 in advance ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. General admission is sold out, but platinum reserved seats ($250 and up) are still available through thesylvee.com.

DERAY MCKESSON: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 through madisonorpheum.com.

HENRY ROLLINS: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 ($55 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

SHAKEY GRAVES w/ the Wild Reeds: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

CLOZEE w/ IHF: Friday, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RUPI KAUR: Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St. Tickets are $40-$65 through uniontheater.wisc.edu.

INDIGO GIRLS: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25-$46 through madisonorpheum.com.

MOON HOOCH: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BLUE OCTOBER: Sunday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $28 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PRIMUS: Monday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.

THE DECEMBERISTS: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.

TRIXIE MATTEL: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Ticket are $40-$161 through overture.org.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE w/ Charly Bliss: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show is sold out.

MURDER BY DEATH: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BELLY: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($27 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

WHETHAN: Thursday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $22.50 through thesylvee.com.

ST. LUCIA w/ Now, Now: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

CHRISTOPHER TITUS: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $28-$38 through barrymorelive.com.

ROD TUFFCURLS AND THE BENCH PRESS: Friday, Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

KIP MOORE w/ Jordan Davis and Jillian Jaqueline: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved tickets are still on sale.

WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $27.50 to $32.50 through overture.org.

WILLY PORTER & BAND: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m,, Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.

CHERUB: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BORGORE w/ GG Magree and Benda: Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

LYLE LOVETT AND ROBERT EARL KEEN: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ANDY GRAMMER: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $33 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE GLITCH MOB: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through thesylvee.com.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 850 E. Washington Ave. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats ($250 and up) are still available through thesylvee.com.

YOUNGBLOOD BRASS BAND: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

FROM ASHES TO NEW w/ Dead Girls Academy and Badflower: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.

THE CHRIS ROBINSON BROTHERHOOD: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

KENNY G: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $60 to $90 through overture.org.

PAT METHENY: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall, 800 University Ave. Tickets are $35-$75 through artstickets.wisc.edu.

SAINTSENECA: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018: Sunday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 through madisonorpheum.com.

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 to $60 through madisonorpheum.com.

CHAPO TRAP HOUSE: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.

GARBAGE: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $45 through ticketmaster.com.

RANDY’S CHEESEBURGER PICNIC: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MACHINE HEAD: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

NINJA SEX PARTY: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show is sold out.

OPIUO: Thursday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

PROF: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

LAUV with Charlotte Lawrence: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through thesylvee.com.

MARIA BAMFORD: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $32.50 through overture.org.

ROB LAKE: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

wellRED Comedy Tour: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $32.50 and $55 through overture.org.

ROB SCHNEIDER: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 through barrymorelive.com.

GET THE LED OUT: Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

JOYCE MANOR w/ Vundabar and Peach Kelli Pop: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26 ($29 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

TYLER CHILDERS: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theater. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

TUNE-YARDS w/ U.S. Girls: Sunday, Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE! LIVE 2018, Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$100 through overture.org and go on sale Friday.

ANNE LAMOTT: Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45-$65 through madisonorpheum.com.

GWAR and HATEBREED: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

BROTHERS OSBORNE, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available.

FREAKFEST 2018 w/ Misterwives, Tank and the Bangas, Quinn XCII and more: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., State Street (several locations). Tickets are $10 through madfreakfest.com.

CRAIG FERGUSON: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $49-$64 through barrymorelive.com.

SHANNON & THE CLAMS: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SUICIDE GIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 and up through majesticmadison.com.

LAKE STREET DIVE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26.50 through thesylvee.com.

BIG GIGANTIC w/ Flamingosis: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $28 through thesylvee.com.

SAINTS OF VALORY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ERIC JOHNSON: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32.50-$52.50 through barrymorelive.com.

JOYWAVE and SIR SLY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RANDY RAINBOW: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$50 through overture.org.

KAMASI WASHINGTON: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $30-$50 through overture.org.

PAPADOSIO w/ Evanoff: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27-$46 through barrymorelive.com.

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND: Monday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $43 to $80 through overture.org.

NNAMDI OGBONNAYA w/ Sen Morimoto: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

KITCHEN DWELLERS and Feed the Dog: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m., 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY ON TOUR: Saturday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39-$59 through madisonorpheum.com.

A PERFECT CIRCLE: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $36.50 to $56.50 through ticketmaster.com.

DELTA RAE: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

GUSTER: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $31 through thesylvee.com.

THE MUSIC OF CREAM: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND w/ The Peterson Brothers: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 ($79 for VIP) through barrymorelive.com.

AL CHEZ & THE BROTHERS OF FUNK: Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $24-$51 through overture.org.

CURSIVE w/ Meat Wave and Campdogzz: Friday, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DWEEZIL ZAPPA: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Guests Hate Eternal and Harms Way: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26.50 through majesticmadison.com.

JOHN CLEESE: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $74 to $124 ($329 for VIP seating) through overture.org.

DAVID CROSBY & FRIENDS: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$75 through overture.org.

CELESTE BARBER: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$65 through barrymorelive.com.

PHOSPHORESCENT w/ Liz Cooper and Stampede: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

LEWIS BLACK: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 to $65 through overture.org.

KELLER WILLIAMS: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THROWING SHADE PODCAST: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.

COLTER WALL: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

STARS: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

LINDSEY STIRLING: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$80 through alliantenergycenter.com and go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA & THE FRONT BOTTOMS: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $32.50 ($37 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

HOT TUNA: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.

JASON MRAZ AND TOCA RIVERA w/ Gregory Page: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $36 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS w/ Jessica Pratt: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26 through thesylvee.com.

BODEANS: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $36.50 ($39.50 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40 through thesylvee.com.

THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.