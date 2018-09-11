New/Updated Shows
FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $14 ($17 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
3RD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL LADY LAUGHS FESTIVAL: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 and 10 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MAC MILLER w/ Thundercat and J.J.D., Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been cancelled.
RANDY BACHMAN: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming shows
ILIZA: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) through overture.org.
FAMILY & FRIENDS: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THE DOLLOP PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. This show has been cancelled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
MADISON’S FAVORITE NIGHT w/ Woodrow, Wheelhouse and the People Brothers Band: Thursday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., 100 block of State St. This show is free.
WE CAME AS ROMANS: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ARCH ENEMY: Saturday, Oct. 13, Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show has been cancelled.
REEL BIG FISH: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
BALLROOM THIEVES: Friday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 through high-noon.com.
LOCAL H: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JAPANESE BREAKFAST: Sunday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
RED FANG w/ Big Business and Dead Now: Sunday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
FATHER JOHN MISTY w/ King Tuff: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25-$50.
COUNTING CROWS: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $30-$75 through ticketmaster.com.
LIZ VICE & PROPAGANDA: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 in advance) through high-noon.com.
QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
GORDON LIGHTFOOT: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.
WIZARDFEST (HARRY POTTER DANCE PARTY): Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JEFF TWEEDY: Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org.
KATHLEEN MADIGAN: Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
HANNIBAL BURESS: Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34-$49 through madisonorpheum.com.
WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE w/ “STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN: Friday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RODNEY CARRINGTON: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 211 State St. Tickets are $40 through madisonorpheum.com.
PURPLE VEINS: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
AVENGED SEVENFOLD: Monday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been cancelled.
THE RECORD COMPANY: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 in advance ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. General admission is sold out, but platinum reserved seats ($250 and up) are still available through thesylvee.com.
DERAY MCKESSON: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 through madisonorpheum.com.
HENRY ROLLINS: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 ($55 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
SHAKEY GRAVES w/ the Wild Reeds: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
CLOZEE w/ IHF: Friday, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RUPI KAUR: Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St. Tickets are $40-$65 through uniontheater.wisc.edu.
INDIGO GIRLS: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25-$46 through madisonorpheum.com.
MOON HOOCH: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
BLUE OCTOBER: Sunday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $28 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PRIMUS: Monday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.
THE DECEMBERISTS: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.
TRIXIE MATTEL: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Ticket are $40-$161 through overture.org.
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE w/ Charly Bliss: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show is sold out.
MURDER BY DEATH: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.
BELLY: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($27 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
WHETHAN: Thursday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $22.50 through thesylvee.com.
ST. LUCIA w/ Now, Now: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $28-$38 through barrymorelive.com.
ROD TUFFCURLS AND THE BENCH PRESS: Friday, Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
KIP MOORE w/ Jordan Davis and Jillian Jaqueline: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved tickets are still on sale.
WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $27.50 to $32.50 through overture.org.
WILLY PORTER & BAND: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m,, Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.
CHERUB: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
BORGORE w/ GG Magree and Benda: Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
LYLE LOVETT AND ROBERT EARL KEEN: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ANDY GRAMMER: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $33 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE GLITCH MOB: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through thesylvee.com.
GRETA VAN FLEET: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 850 E. Washington Ave. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats ($250 and up) are still available through thesylvee.com.
YOUNGBLOOD BRASS BAND: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
FROM ASHES TO NEW w/ Dead Girls Academy and Badflower: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.
THE CHRIS ROBINSON BROTHERHOOD: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
KENNY G: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $60 to $90 through overture.org.
PAT METHENY: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall, 800 University Ave. Tickets are $35-$75 through artstickets.wisc.edu.
SAINTSENECA: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018: Sunday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 through madisonorpheum.com.
THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 to $60 through madisonorpheum.com.
CHAPO TRAP HOUSE: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.
GARBAGE: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $45 through ticketmaster.com.
RANDY’S CHEESEBURGER PICNIC: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
MACHINE HEAD: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
NINJA SEX PARTY: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show is sold out.
OPIUO: Thursday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
PROF: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
LAUV with Charlotte Lawrence: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through thesylvee.com.
MARIA BAMFORD: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $32.50 through overture.org.
ROB LAKE: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
wellRED Comedy Tour: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $32.50 and $55 through overture.org.
ROB SCHNEIDER: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 through barrymorelive.com.
GET THE LED OUT: Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
JOYCE MANOR w/ Vundabar and Peach Kelli Pop: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26 ($29 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
TYLER CHILDERS: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theater. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
TUNE-YARDS w/ U.S. Girls: Sunday, Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE! LIVE 2018, Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$100 through overture.org and go on sale Friday.
ANNE LAMOTT: Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45-$65 through madisonorpheum.com.
GWAR and HATEBREED: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
BROTHERS OSBORNE, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available.
FREAKFEST 2018 w/ Misterwives, Tank and the Bangas, Quinn XCII and more: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., State Street (several locations). Tickets are $10 through madfreakfest.com.
CRAIG FERGUSON: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $49-$64 through barrymorelive.com.
SHANNON & THE CLAMS: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SUICIDE GIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 and up through majesticmadison.com.
LAKE STREET DIVE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26.50 through thesylvee.com.
BIG GIGANTIC w/ Flamingosis: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $28 through thesylvee.com.
SAINTS OF VALORY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
ERIC JOHNSON: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32.50-$52.50 through barrymorelive.com.
JOYWAVE and SIR SLY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RANDY RAINBOW: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$50 through overture.org.
KAMASI WASHINGTON: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.
PAULA POUNDSTONE: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $30-$50 through overture.org.
PAPADOSIO w/ Evanoff: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27-$46 through barrymorelive.com.
TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND: Monday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $43 to $80 through overture.org.
NNAMDI OGBONNAYA w/ Sen Morimoto: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
KITCHEN DWELLERS and Feed the Dog: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m., 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY ON TOUR: Saturday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39-$59 through madisonorpheum.com.
A PERFECT CIRCLE: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $36.50 to $56.50 through ticketmaster.com.
DELTA RAE: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
GUSTER: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $31 through thesylvee.com.
THE MUSIC OF CREAM: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND w/ The Peterson Brothers: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 ($79 for VIP) through barrymorelive.com.
AL CHEZ & THE BROTHERS OF FUNK: Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $24-$51 through overture.org.
CURSIVE w/ Meat Wave and Campdogzz: Friday, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Guests Hate Eternal and Harms Way: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26.50 through majesticmadison.com.
JOHN CLEESE: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $74 to $124 ($329 for VIP seating) through overture.org.
DAVID CROSBY & FRIENDS: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$75 through overture.org.
CELESTE BARBER: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$65 through barrymorelive.com.
PHOSPHORESCENT w/ Liz Cooper and Stampede: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.
LEWIS BLACK: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 to $65 through overture.org.
KELLER WILLIAMS: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THROWING SHADE PODCAST: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.
COLTER WALL: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
STARS: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
LINDSEY STIRLING: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$80 through alliantenergycenter.com and go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.
MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA & THE FRONT BOTTOMS: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $32.50 ($37 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
HOT TUNA: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.
JASON MRAZ AND TOCA RIVERA w/ Gregory Page: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $36 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS w/ Jessica Pratt: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26 through thesylvee.com.
BODEANS: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $36.50 ($39.50 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40 through thesylvee.com.
THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.