New/Updated Shows

JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Sunday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

DIRT MONKEY: Saturday, March 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $14-$20 through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

Upcoming shows

A CELEBRATION OF TOM PETTY: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 through majesticmadison.com.

CELESTE BARBER: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$65 through barrymorelive.com.

SMASHING PUMPKINS: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston Street. This show is sold out.

PHOSPHORESCENT w/ Liz Cooper and Stampede: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

LEWIS BLACK: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 to $65 through overture.org.

DISPATCH: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40-$55 through thesylvee.com.

KELLER WILLIAMS: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THROWING SHADE PODCAST: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.

COLTER WALL: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

NOTHING MORE: Sunday, Dec, 2, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theatre.

STARS: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

LINDSEY STIRLING: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$80 through alliantenergycenter.com and go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA & THE FRONT BOTTOMS: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $32.50 ($37 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

INGRID MICHAELSON TRIO: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

WINTERSONG: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

STEEL PANTHER: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 800 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26-$45 through thesylvee.com.

A FUNKY CHRISTMAS w/ Don’t Mess With Cupid: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

HOT TUNA: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.

JASON MRAZ AND TOCA RIVERA w/ Gregory Page: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $36 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RILEY GREEN: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

RICHARD THOMPSON ELECTRIC TRIO: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS w/ Jessica Pratt: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26 through thesylvee.com.

BODEANS: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $36.50 ($39.50 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $24.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RANDY BACHMAN: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

CHRIS D’ELIA: Thursday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ERIC JOHNSON: Thursday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. This show has been rescheduled from its original Nov. 1 date due to a family illness. Tickets are $32.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

RUSSELL DICKERSON & CARLY PEARCE: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

NONAME: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25-$45 through thesylvee.com.

MORGAN WALLEN: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV: Sunday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $27.50-$42.50 through overture.org.

KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40 through thesylvee.com.

TESLA: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $41.50 through thesylvee.com.

DEMETRI MARTIN: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.

TREVOR NOAH: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$85 through ticketmaster.com.

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE w/ Mt. Joy: Monday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Ticket are $32-$52 through overture.org.

POP EVIL: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

PBS KIDS LIVE!: Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State Street. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DR. DOG: Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

YOUNG THE GIANT w/ Sure Sure; Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

DROPKICK MURPHYS: Sunday, Feb. 24, 6:45 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

WALKER HAYES w/ Filmore: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

WE BANJO 3: Tuesday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MATT NATHANSON: Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $39.50 through majesticmadison.com.

THE REVIVALISTS: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

GAELIC STORM: Sunday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ROSANNE CASH: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org.

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX: Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$125 through overture.org.

THE PUNCH BROTHERS w/ Gabriel Kahane, Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RON WHITE: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $47 to $67 through madisonorpheum.com.

OLD DOMINION: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com.

ELIZABETH GILBERT: Friday, March 29, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available through thesylvee.com.

DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

MUMFORD & SONS: Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $45 and up through ticketmaster.com.

WEEZER and THE PIXIES: Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $25 to $125 through ticketmaster.com.

LAURA JANE GRACE AND THE DEVOURING MOTHERS: Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TOM SEGURA: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (late show added), Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.

SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.

CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.

