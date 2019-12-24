You are the owner of this article.
Coming Attractions: Falling in Reverse, Liquid Stranger, MiMOSA
top story

Coming Attractions: Falling in Reverse, Liquid Stranger, MiMOSA

Falling in Reverse

Falling in Reverse performs at The Sylvee on Feb. 22.

 PUBLICITY PHOTO

New/Updated Shows

MIMOSA: Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12-$15 in advance ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

KENDALL MARVEL: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FALLING IN REVERSE: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

THE FLOOZIES w/ Sunsquabi: Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

Upcoming shows

NATE CRAIG: Friday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ROD TUFFCURLS AND THE BENCH PRESS w/ Don’t Mess With Cupid: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

WISCONSIN HIP-HOP FEST w/ Lucien Parker and more: Friday, January 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

WISCONSIN PUNK FEST w/ Gender Confetti and more: Friday, January 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.

WISCONSIN JAZZ FEST w/ Paul Dietrich Big Band and more: Saturday, January 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.

G. LOVE AND SPECIAL SAUCE w/ Shamarr Allen: Thursday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

WISCONSIN BLUEGRASS FEST w/ Chicken Wire Empire, Fireside Collective, Barbaro and Dig Deep: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

WISCONSIN METAL FEST w/ Casket Robbery and more: Friday, January 10, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.

WISCONSIN BLUES FEST w/ Kelsey Miles and more: Saturday, January 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

MEN ARE FROM MARS, WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $60 through overture.org.

BLACK PUMAS: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DWIGHT YOAKAM: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $44-$113 through overture.org.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALL-STARS: Friday, Jan. 17, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

FUTURE STARS AND GUITARS: Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 ($32 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

WISCONSIN AMERICANA FEST w/ Field Report and more: Friday, January 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

WISCONSIN FUNK FEST w/ Phat Phunktion and more: Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

WISCONSIN ROCK FEST w/ Revolution-X and more: Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.

CHRISTOPHER TITUS: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $28 and up through barrymorelive.com.

WHITNEY w/ Chai: Friday, January 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

MIKE GORDON: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES w/ Them Coulee Boys: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

BRIAN REGAN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $42.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ANDREW SANTINO: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 through barrymorelive.com.

BAILEN: Tuesday, January 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

TURKUAZ w/ Neil Francis: Thursday, January 30, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $49 and up through overture.org.

HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN LIVE WITH THE MADISON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $55-$95 through overture.org.

YAM HAUS: Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MAT KEARNEY: Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $34.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

YBN Cordae: Monday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SHEN YUN 2020: Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $96 and up through overture.org.

TOO MANY ZOOZ w/ Birocratic: Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JORDAN DAVIS w/ Kassi Ashton: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

THE BLUE STONES w/ JJ WILDE: Sunday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MIKE DOUGHTY: Friday, Feb. 9, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SET IT OFF w/ Capstan and MOBS: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37 and up through barrymorelive.com.

DUSTIN LYNCH: Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

TORI KELLY: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOSEPH: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CARRELLEE: Sunday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $7 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.

TIM AND ERIC: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RUFUS DE SOL: Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $36.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS w/ King XL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.

RAILROAD EARTH: Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Friday, March 6, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BAD BAD HATS: Friday, March 6, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THEO KATZMAN w/ Rett Madison: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SUMMER SALT w/ Breakup Shoes: Sunday, March 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

WILCO, Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $52.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

OF MONTREAL: Tuesday, March 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

THE REVIVALISTS: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

CHRISTIAN FRENCH: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.

COLONY HOUSE: Friday, March 13, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ZZ WARD: Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22 and up through barrymorelive.com.

FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.

NATE BARGATZE: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.

ASGEIR: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 in advance through majesticmadison.com.

ROBERT CRAY BAND: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

POLICA w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.

BOOGIE T & BOOGIE T.RIO: Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

ASHLEY MCBRYDE: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

THIRD EYE BLIND: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS: Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DALE WATSON: Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 for each night ($36 for both) through high-noon.com.

STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.

MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com.

CAAMP: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

TOMMY EMMANUEL: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.

JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.

AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.

M WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 through majesticmadison.com.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

LITTLE BIG TOWN: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.

AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

