Coming Attractions

JELLY ROLL: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

ALL THAT REMAINS w/ Unearth, Big Story and The 9th Planet Out: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 and the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

TRAVIS TRITT: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org and go on sale Friday.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org and go on sale Wednesday.

Upcoming shows

KOE WETZEL: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door).

VO5 w/ JOSH HOYER & SOUL COLOSSAL: Friday, April 19, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

CHELSEA HANDLER: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $55 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SON VOLT: Friday, April 26, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

HIPPO CAMPUS w/ Samia: Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE & ATREYU: Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

NEKO CASE w/ Shannon Shaw: Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

HUNTER HAYES: Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

DANE COOK: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.

PREACHER LAWSON: Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.

SHOVELS & ROPE + FRANK TURNER: Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

JULIA MICHAELS: Monday, May 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BUCKETHEAD: Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 through majesticmadison.com.

SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.

LUCIUS w/ Pure Bathing Culture: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50 through barrymorelive.com.

CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.

I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME w/ Superet: Friday, May 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 in advance ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE ROUSERS: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

VIOLENT FEMMES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.

AMANDA SEALES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$75 through overture.org.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.

SHINEDOWN: Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

AVATAR w/ Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead, ’68: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

SNARKY PUPPY: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34.50 through madisonorpheum.com.

JOHN PRINE: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $73.50 and up through overture.org.

TASH SULTANA: Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39 and up through thesylvee.com.

REIGNWOLF: Friday, May 31, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

HOZIER: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

SLEEP: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ROB THOMAS w/ Abby Anderson: Friday, June 7, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $45 and up through breesestevensfield.com and go on sale Friday.

A DAY TO REMEMBER w/ Knocked Loose & Boston Manor: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

ALICE COOPER: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 through thesylvee.com.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND: Tuesday, June 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

CHEAP TRICK: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

KILL TONY: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

TOBY KEITH w/ .38 SPECIAL: Friday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

BUCKCHERRY w/ Joyous Wolf: Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.

JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.

SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.

AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

