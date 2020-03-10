You are the owner of this article.
Coming Attractions: Boz Scaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, John Fogerty
Coming Attractions: Boz Scaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, John Fogerty

Boz Scaggs

Boz Scaggs performs at the Capitol Theater on Aug. 10.

 FILE PHOTO

New/Updated Shows

ARLO MCKINLEY: Sunday, April 5, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SLOW MAGIC w/ Duskus: Friday, April 24, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com. 

THE HAPPY FITS: Wednesday, April 6, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com

GEOGRAPHER: Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

KEVIN JAMES: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SAN FERMIN: Saturday, May 30, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com

DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 (second show added), 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ERIC HUTCHINSON w/ Jeremy Messersmith: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.

LOST DOG STRING BAND w/ The Hill Country Devil: Friday, June 5, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. This show is sold out.

MAKS & VAL w/ Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson: Friday, June 26, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through madisonorpheum.com and go on sale Friday.

POP EVIL w/ Junkbunny and Like Machines: Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOHN FOGERTY: Tuesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $50 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

THE GROWLERS: Friday, July 31, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $33 through majesticmadison.com.

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW: Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up and go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com

BOZ SCAGGS: Monday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $61.50 and up through overture.org.

TENACIOUS D: Sunday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission seats are sold out, but reserved seating is still available.

THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

Upcoming shows

OF MONTREAL: Tuesday, March 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

WE BANJO 3: Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., Mineral Point Opera House, 139 High St. Tickets are $25-$35 through mineralpointoperahouse.org.

THE REVIVALISTS: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

CHRISTIAN FRENCH: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.

WARD DAVIS: Thursday, March 12, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($21 in advance) through high-noon.com.

THE SUBDUDES: Friday, March 13, 8 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. Tickets are $28 and up through stoughtonoperahouse.com

COLONY HOUSE: Friday, March 13, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ZZ WARD: Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22 and up through barrymorelive.com.

FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.

NATE BARGATZE: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.

ASGEIR: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 in advance through majesticmadison.com.

ROBERT CRAY BAND: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

POLICA w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.

BOOGIE T & BOOGIE T.RIO: Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

REVEREND PAYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND w/ Kelsey Miles Band: Friday, March 20, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 in advance) through high-noon.com.

LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

ASHLEY MCBRYDE: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

THIRD EYE BLIND: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

STEPHANIE MILLER’S SEXY LIBERAL TOUR: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 through barrymorelive.com.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS: Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

NIGHT MOVES: Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

TUSK (FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE): Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ADELITA’S WAY w/ Blacklite District, Another Day Dawns & Taking Dawns: Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DALE WATSON: Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 for each night ($36 for both) through high-noon.com.

STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE NIELSEN TRUST w/ Dan Hubbard: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

TROPIDELIC: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.

OTHERWISE: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

STEPHEN MARLEY: Wednesday, April 2, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.

SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.

MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

BIG GIGANTIC: Friday, April 3, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

GROUPLOVE: Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

U.S. GIRLS: Monday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

TODD SNIDER: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.

CAAMP: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com.

THE HIP ABDUCTION: Thursday, April 10, 9:30 p.m. High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PORCHES w/ Sassy 009: Wednesday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

WATCH WHAT CRAPPENS PODCAST: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27 ($29 at the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.

KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

TOMMY EMMANUEL: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.

HOT CHELLE RAE: Monday, April 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.

THE GLITCH MOB w/ Ivy Lab: Wednesday, April 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($20 for early bird tickets) through thesylvee.com.

POST ANIMAL: Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.

LADY LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

HORSESHOE & HAND GRENADES w/ Keller Williams: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD: Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.

MARGARET GLASPY: Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.

SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MAYDAY PARADE w/ Grayscale: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

TOGETHER w/ Cameron Esposito, Luvvie Ajayi, Ayodele Casal and more: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.

JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LILY HIATT: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

M WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 through majesticmadison.com.

DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

PERT NEAR SANDSTONE: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BRANDY CLARK: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

GOGOL BORDELLO: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER w/ Anna St. Louis: Tuesday, May 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.

KATIE TOUPIN: Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JOYWAVE: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up through majesticmadison.com.

ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

HOUNDMOUTH: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

WAXAHATCHEE w/ Ohmme: Friday, May 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE BROOK & THE BLUFF: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

COLIN JOST: Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

REAL BIG FISH & THE AQUABATS: Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

LITTLE BIG TOWN w/ The Bodeans: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.

MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TOOL: Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $70 and up through ticketmaster.com.

DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.

STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

KING BUZZO: Sunday, June 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

LENNON STELLA w/ Kevin Garnett: Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT w/ Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $99-$350 through overture.org.

ILIZA: Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DELBERT MCCLINTON: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

AN EVENING WITH NEIL GAIMAN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

