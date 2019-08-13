Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs a solo show at The Sylvee on Oct. 20. 

New/Updated Shows

MATTHEW CURRY: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $8 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.

WILLIAM CLARK GREEN: Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SHAED: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BOULET BROTHERS: DRAGULA: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $27 and up through overture.org.

BEN FOLDS: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

JIM BREWER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 through barrymorelive.com.

NEW FOUND GLORY w/ Hawthorne Heights and Jetty Bones: Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 and up through majesticmadison.com.

KATIE TOUPIN: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON AND THE STRANGERS: Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $46.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MISTERWIVES: Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through majesticmadison.com.

BLUES TRAVELER: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

AQUAEOUS: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BLUEGRASS BALL w/ KITCHEN DWELLERS and the Last Revel: Friday, Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

LOUIS THE CHILD: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

JOEY’S SONG: Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.

WINTERSONG, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through barrymorelive.com and go on sale Monday, Sept. 16.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $49 and up through overture.org and go on sale Friday.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37 and up through barrymorelive.com.

Upcoming shows

LOST DOG STRING BAND: Friday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

THE JAMES HUNTER DUO: Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE .1K RESISTANCE RUN w/ Pork Tornadoes: Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Registration is $35 through thesylvee.com.

FLYING LOTUS IN 3D: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

HERE COMES THE MUMMIES: Friday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free and has been rescheduled from an earlier date.

LOOK FORWARD: MADISON’S CATWALK FOR CHARITY: Friday, Aug. 23, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

TRIPLE M BLOCK PARTY w/ Michael Franti, Flora Cash, Delancey and more: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

PHANTOGRAM w/ Bob Moses: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

BEN SIDRAN’S SECOND ANNUAL 75TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE w/ Nattali Rize: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

RESPECT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN IN MUSIC w/ The Big Payback: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ST. PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES: Monday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

DESSA w/ Monakr: Friday, Sept. 6, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TITUS ANDRONICUS: Sunday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FREE THROW w/ Chris Farren & Youth Fountain: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CIRQUE DREAMS JUNGLE FANTASY: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through overture.org.

RUSSIAN CIRCLES: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

PINEGROVE w/ Stephen Steinbrink: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($24 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

PROF (Live on King Street #6): Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

TYCHO w/ Poolside: Friday, Sept. 14, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

STRFKR: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22.50 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 16 (second show added), The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.

BERT KREISCHER: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE BUDOS BAND: Friday, Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

GODSMACK w/ Halestorm: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.

CHRIS PUREKA w/ The Parmaleighs: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE BAND CAMINO: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE w/ The Record Company: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

CRASH TEST DUMMIES w/ Port City: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

WILDER WOODS: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

JUDAH AND THE LION: Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

SAVAGE LOVE LIVE: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 ($40 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS: Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $35 and up through majesticmadison.com.

SIGRID: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatres, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 in advance) through majesticmadison.com.

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

TOTO: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ISMO: Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $29 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KNOCKED LOOSE w/ Rotting Out & Candy: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

FEVER 333: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

COM TRUISE: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BOWLING FOR SOUP and LESS THAN JAKE: Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $29.50 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MAGIC HIPPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17.50 and up through majesticmadison.com.

LIZZO: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

MICHIGANDER: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $8 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LUCY DACUS: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ZEDD w/ Jax Jones & NOTD: Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

THEO VON: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

OBITUARY and ABBATH: Sunday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOYCE MANOR: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 in advance ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

TIGER ARMY w/ Sadgirl and Kate Clover: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

KID QUILL: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LYLE LOVETT AND HIS ACOUSTIC GROUP: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JAY SOM w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MASKED INTRUDER w/ The Bombpops: Friday, Oct. 18, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through high-noon.com.

THE DOLLOP: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.

SPAFFORD: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOHN HIATT: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

COIL w/ Arkells: Sunday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

THE STEEL WHEELS: Monday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

STARSET w/ Palisades & Hyde: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.

SAMIN NOSRAT: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $36-$51 through overture.org.

PHANTOMS: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CHRIS STAPLETON w/ Brothers Osborne and Kendall Marvell: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $84 and up through ticketmaster.com.

CHERUB: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TINY MOVING PARTS w/ Fredo Disco: Friday, Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CHARLIE PARR: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ROY ORBISON & BUDDY HOLLY (HOLOGRAMS): Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

KISHI BASHI: Sunday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RYAN BINGHAM w/ Jamestown Revival: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MENZINGERS w/ Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($27 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ZZ TOP: Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $62.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

ALESSIA CARA: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

FUNK OUT CANCER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 through madisonorpheum.com.

IYA TERRA: Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DREAM THEATER: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $63 and up through overture.org.

JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

MIDLAND: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

CRUMB w/ Divino Nino and Shormey: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

COUNTESS LUANN AND FRIENDS: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RIPE w/ Castlecomer: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

(SANDY) ALEX G w/ Tomberlin: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ARLO GUTHRIE w/ Sarah Lee Guthrie: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG: Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

ILLENIUM: Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $37.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

INCUBUS: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 N. Livingston St. Tickets are $70 and up through thesylvee.com.

ANGEL OLSEN: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

THE WOOD BROTHERS: Friday, Nov, 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $24 and up through barrymorelive.com.

LOGIC w/ J.I.D. and YBN Cordae: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE AVETT BROTHERS: Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $57 and up through thesylvee.com.

CHASE RICE w/ Case Dodds: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

BILLY STRINGS: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CRISTELA ALONZO: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $17 and up through ticketmaster.com.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE!: Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $34 and up and go on sale Friday through madisonorpheum.com.

THE CRYSTAL METHOD: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE MOTET w/ Exmag: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

STEEL PANTHER: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.

GOO GOO DOLLS w/ Beach Slang: Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH w/ Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Wolves: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $34 and up through ticketmaster.com.

TRILOGY: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic.

