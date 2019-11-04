We have a hunch we know what Madison West High School security officer Marlon Anderson will be doing on April 9, 2020.
That’s the day that Cher just announced she will be bringing her “Here We Go Again” tour to the Kohl Center. FPC Live will put tickets on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday at ticketmaster.com and Alliant Energy Center with various presales going on beforehand. Tickets are priced at $40 and up.
Cher famously weighed in on Twitter when Anderson was fired from his job at West after allegedly using a racial slur in an incident with a student. Anderson explained a student was repeatedly calling him the n-word, and he used the word while telling the student to stop calling him the offensive word.
The firing caused an outcry in Madison, and West students staged a walkout to protest the decision. The controversy made international news, and Cher offered to cover Anderson’s legal expenses.
The Madison School Board later rescinded its decision, but Cher said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the district ought to apologize to Anderson.
“I want something more for him because there’s no price on dignity," she said.
Cher is also performing at the Resch Center in Green Bay on April 13. Opening for her on both dates will be Nile Rodgers and CHIC, known for chart-topping disco hits like “Le Freak” and “I’m Coming Out.”