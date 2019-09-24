Carl Newman’s wife is the manager of Levon Helm Studios (aka The Barn) in Woodstock, New York, so the people who work there know him primarily as her husband.
But a little while ago, Newman brought his band to the studio to rehearse ahead of their fall tour, which kicks off Friday at the Majestic Theatre. And since that band is the New Pornographers, known for ecstatic power-pop songs and wry between-song banter, the people who work there saw a completely different side of the regular guy they thought they knew.
“It was weird to change gears,” Newman said in a phone interview Monday. “I feel like it changed me in their eyes. They see us and (say), ‘They’re really good! He’s really funny! I didn’t know he joked around so much!’”
How much of the "real" Newman is in a New Pornographers song, which often uses catchy rock styles as a delivery vehicle for dark and cryptic lyrics, is an open question not only for fans, but for Newman himself.
“When I think of creating and I think of songs, I don’t necessarily think of them as a reflection of who I am," he said. “I think of Josh Ritter or Jason Isbell, these songwriters and brilliant lyricists, where you feel like you’re getting a sense of who they are. But I listen to my songs, and I think I’m not really trying to tell people who I am. I’m trying to make.”
Newman paraphrased musician-composer Brian Eno, who dismissed the idea that the meaning of a song is found only in the lyrics:
“The meaning of the song is in everything in the song," Newman said. "It’s in the way it’s arranged. It’s the sound of it. I really believe that.”
Newman has gotten more comfortable getting personal in his songwriting, and many of the songs on the new album, “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights,” ripple with the anxiety he feels about life on Earth in the Donald Trump era. (The album comes out on Friday, the day of the Madison show.) “Surprise Knock” is a buoyant-sounding rock song that harkens back to the band’s first three albums, “Mass Romantic,” “Electric Version,” and “Twin Cinema,” but the title of the song evokes the fear of a surprise ICE raid.
Newman talked with the Cap Times about writing personally, producing an album on his own for the first time, and having the nerve to record a song solo on the piano.
Do you think your songwriting has evolved to become more personal?
On the last album, “Whiteout Conditions” was this very personal song about anxiety and depression. I wrote the lyrics very quickly and I didn’t edit them. I was basically just writing about what I was feeling at that moment. That was new to me. Then it was strange that it became one of the singles and I had to sing it on "Colbert." It felt very circular. “Oh my God, I’m feeling anxiety about singing this song on 'Colbert' about anxiety.”
I’m not afraid to get personal if I feel like it. It just changes from song to song. I feel like I’m always trying to write different kinds of songs. On this record there are songs like “Opening Ceremony” and “You Won’t Need This Where You’re Going” that feel very personal to me, somehow. They’re the songs where the lyrics feel very important to me. I’ve sung it and that’s 80 percent of the song.
“You Won’t Need This Where You’re Going” you perform solo with piano, which I don’t think you’ve ever done before on a New Pornographers song.
I was almost going to make it a cappella, but then I think I chickened out. There’s something I liked about that one. I liked how simple and direct it felt. It felt more classic than I usually write. I wanted it to be very unadorned. It’s scary to play songs that have nothing to them, but I look back on a bunch of classic artists, like Dylan or Springsteen, and they’ll do it. I thought, “Hey, why don’t you take two and a half minutes out of your life and do that? It won’t kill you.”
Plus, I really like that phrase, “You Won’t Need This Where You’re Going.”
But that line's like a double-edged sword, right? You sing it so tenderly in the song, but when you hear somebody say it in a movie, it's usually more ominous. The best case scenario is that the character is dying and going to heaven.
Or going to prison. That’s what the cop says. I think that’s what I liked about it. You could read it as “You’re doomed.” Or I’d say what wins more — maybe by about 55% — is the idea that it’s a love song where is someone is saying, “Forget all that b-----.”
Is that the ratio you strive for? Hope wins over despair 55-45?
It’s a very American idea. Democracy beats fascism 51-49.
You mention the simplicity of that song, but right before that is one of several songs with strings on it, some of the most ornate stuff you’ve ever done. Were you striving for a balance there?
That might be one of the reasons I thought I could go minimal. Well, I’ve proved we can rock on this album. Nobody’s going to accuse me of making a super mellow record, so why not just take five minutes out of the record and let it be more low-key?
There seems to be more out-and-out rocking on this album. “Surprise Knock” sounds like it could have been on one of the first three albums.
The first version of that song is slightly different. It was close to being finished, and at some point I thought, “Let’s try another version where it sounds like one of our old songs. Let’s play this song like it’s 2003.” It’s something that I tried to get away from.
Even on “Electric Version,” I felt like we were getting a little repetitive here. And then on “Twin Cinema,” I thought, “This is the last album where we can put songs like this on here.” But so much time has passed since then that I thought, “Why not have a song that sounds like it could be on “Electric Version”? Nobody’s going to accuse us of "Hey, you had a song that sounded like this 15 years ago.”
You’ve been largely the sole songwriter on the last two albums, and are now sole producer on this album. Was that something you sought or had thrust upon you?
It might be both of those things. (Producer and bassist John Collins) and his girlfriend had a baby six months ago. On the last album, John came to my cottage in Woodstock to produce, and I realized I couldn’t ask him to do that this time. I was becoming more savvy in the studio, and I realized that all the things I needed John to do, I know how to do now.
I really liked it. It felt liberating, just to be able to have an idea and have it come to fruition myself. Or, if something isn’t working, I can sit down for a few hours and think, “Make it work. You can do this.” I’ve never been a studio savvy person, and I’m still not that savvy. But I know the 30 things I need to know to get through my day.