Cap Times Live continues with Madison's Rob Dz and Opal Ellyse

Don't miss our second Cap Times Live concert featuring hip-hop artists Rob Dz and Opal Ellyse. We will livestream the performance from the High Noon Saloon on Tuesday, July 13 starting at 7:30 p.m. We've also got some limited in-person spots to give away.
Rob Franklin, also known as Rob Dz, is a Kennedy Center-certified teaching artist for the Making Justice program. As a musician, he has performed with, among others, Nas, Eminem, Common, Talib Kweli and Dead Prez. In 2017, he was inducted to both the American Folklife Center at the Library Of Congress and The National Museum of African American History and Culture as a member of The Story Corps program.
Opal Ellyse is a poet, hip-hop artist and storyteller. She has been performing poetry nationally since 2016, and released a full-length studio spoken word album called "My Name Is Opal" in 2019. The album has been streamed in over 28 countries, certifying her as a Spotify Verified artist.
Register here to see their show via Zoom or watch it on Facebook Live from the Cap Times' page. Everyone who registers for the Zoom will be entered to win a pair of in-person spots. Winners will be notified via email.
We launched Cap Times Live in May to help musicians, who are among those whose livelihoods have been hit hardest by the pandemic. We see this series as a way to introduce local musicians to new fans and to give them a platform during a time when in-person performances are still limited.
Thanks to our sponsors, Monona Bank, Goodman's Jewelers and Lake Louie Brewing, we are not only able to pay the artists to play, but we can also highlight ways Madison can support them via virtual tip jars and other platforms.
To support Rob Dz you can follow him on Instagram. You can support Ellyse by visiting her website to stream or shop, or by following her on Instagram and Twitter.
Our first Cap Times Live concert featured Natty Nation, and the third one will feature Proud Parents on Tuesday, Sept. 14. You can register to see that show here.