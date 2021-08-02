Can Madison become a 'music city'? Report says yes

In 2018, Dane County’s “music ecosystem” was a $636 million business directly supporting 3,961 jobs, most of them in Madison, according to a new report designed to measure the impact of the music scene on the area’s general economy and tourism.

“It’s a huge industry,” said Karen Reece of the Urban Community Arts Network and the Greater Madison Music City Project, which commissioned the report.

“So often we think of music as entertainment … but this is a big segment of our economy, and we need to take that seriously.”

In Madison, the pre-COVID music sector supported 1.89% of the city’s employment, higher than the national average of 1.3%, according to the study. (Comparatively, the music sector supports some 2.55% of jobs in Austin, Texas, and 5.37% in New Orleans.)