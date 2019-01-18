Smart Studios has been closed since 2010. But the historic recording studio owned by Garbage’s Butch Vig and Steve Marker at 1254 E. Washington Ave. is still talked about, and is still releasing new music.
“American Noise Vol. 2” from Dirtnap Records is the latest in an ongoing series of recordings released in conjunction with Wendy Schneider’s 2016 documentary, “The Smart Studios Story.” Limited to just 500 vinyl copies, the album will be released on Friday, Jan. 18.
“The Smart Studios Story” reaffirms the studio’s key role in the alternative rock movement of the 1990s, growing from a friendly recording space for do-it-yourself local and regional bands to a destination spot for bands like L7, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins.
That evolution is reflected in the songs on the “American Noise” albums, Vig said in a recent email interview.
“The ‘American Noise: Volume 1’ compilation featured the very early recordings we did, most of (them) on 8-track in the first studio space we had in the Gisholt Building (on East Washington Avenue),” Vig said. “'Volume 2’ is the second phase at Smart, and features some of the bands from ’87 to ’93 that were on independent record labels like Sub Pop, Touch and Go and Alternative Tentacles.”
Bands featured on the 12-track album include Urge Overkill (“Faroutski”), Young Fresh Fellows (“Sittin’ on a Pitchfork”) and Killdozer (“Lupus”), whose “30 Point Buck” album is credited as first drawing national attention to what Vig and Marker were doing at Smart Studios.
“We had just moved into 1254 E. Washington, bought a 16-track as well as some decent microphones, and Steve and I started to get better as engineers,” Vig said. “It was a heady time, we started to get really busy.”
Schneider came up with a list of possible songs to be included on the compilation, which Vig and Marker whittled down to a representative dozen.
“I hope there's more ‘American Noise’ volumes to come,” Vig said. “We’d like to release vinyl for all the different phases at Smart.”
Copies of “American Noise: Volume 2” will be for sale at a special screening of “The Smart Studios Story” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. It’s only the second public screening in Madison after a sold-out 2016 screening at the Wisconsin Film Festival.
The screening will be a double feature with the Madison premiere of “L7: Pretend We’re Dead,” a documentary about the influential all-female punk band L7 by University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Sarah Price. The two films share some DNA; L7 singer Donita Sparks is featured in “The Smart Studios Story,” and “Pretend We’re Dead” features extended footage of the band coming to Madison and working on their third album “Bricks are Heavy” with Vig.
Vig said being part of the documentary and working on the compilation albums have helped him process having to close the studio in 2010, and to appreciate just how meaningful it was.
“I’ve got feedback from a lot of people who loved the film, both music fans, and also a lot of people who had no idea we even existed. In some ways, that’s the coolest thing, to find a new audience.
“I’m more objective about Smart now. It was tough to close it down, it was a huge part of my life, but Steve and I are both proud of our years at Smart. So many great songs and bands, many who are still my friends.”