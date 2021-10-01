 Skip to main content

Bob Dylan opening new tour in Milwaukee
Bob Dylan opening new tour in Milwaukee

In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. 

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Bob Dylan is nothing if not confident.

The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” His website bills it as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.”

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award on a musician.

The concert business is slowly ramping up after the pandemic pause, which grounded Dylan's so-called Never Ending Tour. He toured every year from 1988 until 2019.

American singer Bob Dylan smiles as he performs during his show at the Colombes Olympic stadium in Colombes, France on June 24, 1981. 

He plans to return to live performing Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dylan has 21 concerts scheduled through Dec. 2, hitting cities like Chicago, New York, Boston and Washington, as well as Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dylan turned 80 on May 24.

