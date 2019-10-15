Since forming four years ago, Brooklyn-based folk rockers Big Thief have shown an innate ability to create dynamic and emotion-laden compositions and navigate and adapt to wherever their music takes them.
This year has been an especially prolific period for the band. They released their more cosmic and outward-looking album "U.F.O.F." in May, and recently released a more earth-bound and inward-looking follow-up, "Two Hands."
“[Singer] Adrianne [Lenker], she just writes a lot, and it's part of her practice, regardless of making albums or producing works,” drummer James Krivchenia said in a phone interview. “Part of her practice, just as a person, is to write music, and it happens…making records is what we do with it in this day and age.”
“So yeah, everyone's kind of feeding off that energy. I love to work, and I love to think about making albums, to conceptualize stuff and actually make them. We don't think of it as being prolific. Everyone's in that mindset anyway, and it's really nice to have the resources to be able to make records when you want to. We're really grateful to have people who will invest in them a little bit.”
The band recorded "U.F.O.F." in the woods outside of Seattle, Washington, while "Two Hands" was recorded in a much warmer Texas environment at the Sonic Ranch studio 30 miles west of El Paso.
Krivchenia is a fan of what he calls “dry recordings,” and pitched the idea to his bandmates about making the “most dry album ever.” They recorded the songs mostly live in the studio.
“With 'Two Hands,' it was mostly stuff we'd already played, and that was more of getting out of the way of the songs, and just being soulful,” he said. “We've played a lot of them before, so we knew our parts, and it was more a matter of, ‘Alright, let's get a truthful, compelling take down. Let's not overthink it, let's not intellectualize the process. Let's play music together.’
“It should feel raw and grating and kind of scary and very intimate,” Krivchenia added. “It was just a feeling that I knew would be good for us, I thought, and everyone was also in agreement and in harmony on that, like, ‘Yeah, let's not make a soft rock album, let's make something that feels like a live show.’”
Conversely, "U.F.O.F." was written in what he called a more open-ended process. They hadn't recorded or performed most of those songs.
“They were all pretty new to us in terms of playing them as a group, which was nice in a lot of ways, because we didn't have preconceived notions of how they should sound or how they should feel or what our parts should be,” he said.
The band demoed somewhere between 30 to 50 songs last year, quickly noticing that they had two different groups of songs. Rather than make a double album, they decided to release two albums, each with its own concept.
Krivchenia attributes their versatility to their family-like bond as a band.
“We've grown so close over the last four years, and we spend so much time together and have so many conversations, and all that kind of stuff,” he says. “But yeah, it comes through in the music, I think. I know that there's just a core of trust and friendship between us, and I think that's actually what a lot of people get out of it, beyond the songs and music, is like, "Oh, it feels like they're friends for real.’”