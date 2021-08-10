Bette Smith finds healing and purpose on emotional new album

Sing with conviction. It’s a lesson Brooklyn singer-songwriter Bette Smith learned early on and has taken to heart every time she performs.
“My voice teacher told me that the most important thing about singing is to believe in what you're singing or be singing with conviction, if you don't believe in what you sing,” Smith said.
Madison will get to hear that conviction Sunday, August 15 at the High Noon Saloon.
She credits that steadfast conviction in her singing from an upbringing filled with gospel and soul music. Her mother frequently played records by Mahalia Jackson and Reverend James Cleveland when she was growing up. Her father was choir director in a Brooklyn church and she got to perform in front of the choir from time to time. She also got to go to the Apollo Theater with her oldest brother.
Those influences are reflected on Smith’s new sophomoric album "The Good, The Bad and The Bette." Desiring to create an eclectic album of southern soul, rock and roll and gospel sounds, she sought out Matt Patton of the Drive-By Truckers to produce. They recorded the album in Mississippi-based Dial Back Sound Studio, which helped her out of her comfort zone.
“The experience took me out of my concrete jungle of Brooklyn, New York, my element, and I got put into a very country, relaxing, quiet studio in a small town, Water Valley, Mississippi,” she said. “I could finally relax and inhale or take a deep breath and just let myself go and think of my heart.”
Patton also helped give her confidence to open up and write songs about the trauma and abuse she experienced growing up and her journey since. It was a “really personal and very cathartic” experience writing the songs, she said.
“We talked about my childhood, and I had somewhat of a rough ride. My mother was bipolar and diagnosed very late in life,” she said. “We made the album like a journey, on the surface rock and roll, but on the inner part we made the album about my mom. It's a journey about reflecting my relationship with my mom."
For example, “Whistle Stop,” a song they co-wrote, is based on a dream Smith had about her mother following her death. The song reflects on their relationship, the abandonment she felt growing up, and acts as a final goodbye to her mother. She said Patton told her about his own daughter, and she started feeling comfortable saying the uncomfortable things she had been holding in.
“It just helped me open up and sing my heart out on the track, instead of performing in a different fashion,” she said. “A lot of people cry when I sing that song…and that's affected me, and in return, I'm giving out a lot of love and they're opening up and showing me a lot of love. It's been a very cathartic experience in seeing my blues.”
The experience writing about her journey gave her a sense of peace and healing and a better understanding of herself and her relationships with others. That includes “Song for a Friend,” an ode to a “wonderful babysitter” named Lenor who her mother would call whenever she went out. “She always was there for me,” Smith said. “She died when I was still very young from breast cancer. It was a big tragedy in my life, my young life.”
Her experience writing the album helped her heal because it gave her a chance to “share and stop internalizing all of these feelings that I had bottled up for so long.” A habit of meditation has further helped her. Says Smith, “it helps me become very present in the moment.”
“It helped me heal in these songs, telling people about my story, my relationship with my mom growing up, victories and tragedies,” Smith says. “It was a very deep and cathartic process telling people about my childhood challenges. A lot of people actually can really relate to my own experiences in their childhood as well. And people have called me and spoken to me and written me about it.
“My healing helps them heal and their healing helps me heal.”