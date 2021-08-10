Bette Smith finds healing and purpose on emotional new album

Patton also helped give her confidence to open up and write songs about the trauma and abuse she experienced growing up and her journey since. It was a “really personal and very cathartic” experience writing the songs, she said.

“We talked about my childhood, and I had somewhat of a rough ride. My mother was bipolar and diagnosed very late in life,” she said. “We made the album like a journey, on the surface rock and roll, but on the inner part we made the album about my mom. It's a journey about reflecting my relationship with my mom."

For example, “Whistle Stop,” a song they co-wrote, is based on a dream Smith had about her mother following her death. The song reflects on their relationship, the abandonment she felt growing up, and acts as a final goodbye to her mother. She said Patton told her about his own daughter, and she started feeling comfortable saying the uncomfortable things she had been holding in.

“It just helped me open up and sing my heart out on the track, instead of performing in a different fashion,” she said. “A lot of people cry when I sing that song…and that's affected me, and in return, I'm giving out a lot of love and they're opening up and showing me a lot of love. It's been a very cathartic experience in seeing my blues.”