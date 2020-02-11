Beam of sunshine: Iron & Wine happy to reconnect with Calexico

When doing a phone interview with Sam Beam, who records as Iron & Wine, an unexpected sound keeps surfacing throughout the conversation.
Laughter.
Iron & Wine songs are known for being intimate, hushed, folk-rock songs about love and death. “A deep, resigned sadness runs through some of the best songs,” the A.V. Club wrote about Iron & Wine’s “Beast Epic,” but could be talking about Beam’s 20-year career.
But over the phone, Beam chuckles easily and often. And in person, such as when Iron & Wine performed at the Capitol Theater in 2013, Beam comes across like a gracious host, joking and talking to the audience between songs.
Beam said he’s aware of the dichotomy between his songwriting and everyday self.
“The music is somber, it’s stoic,” Beam said. “I’ve had a hard time finding a place to put my humor into the music. I kind of crack jokes all the time, but when I sit down to write a song, it’s time to say what I really mean. It’s an odd thing, I can’t crack it.”
The 2019 album “Years to Burn” isn’t exactly a cheerful affair, with its songs that grapple with the passage of time. But the good feeling came behind the scenes. The album is a collaboration between Iron & Wine and the Tuscon Tex-Mex indie rock band Calexico.
It was a get-together 15 years in the making. Beam met Joey Banks and John Convertino in 2004 and they talked about doing various projects together — a covers album by another artist, or re-recording full band versions of Iron & Wine’s 2002 lo-fi debut “The Creek Drank the Cradle.”
Instead, they recorded an EP of original songs, “In the Reins,” and made plans to work together again soon. That proved harder than expected to achieve.
“You know how those things go,” Beam said. “You get busy. Every time we’d see each other, we’d say, ‘When are we going to do it?’ And then 15 years later, you’re still saying the same thing and feeling like a f------ idiot. Sometimes it’s just a matter of clearing the schedule, clearing the calendar and saying, 'This is going to happen only because we cleared the calendar to do it.'”
They managed to arrange a five-day stint in the studio to record a full album. That doesn’t sound like much time, but Beam said they embraced the deadline, focusing on being in the moment rather than fussing over every detail.
“It’s a creative, subjective thing we’re doing,” he said. “It’s not math. You can hem and haw about what the right thing is forever. I prefer to get in and out before you get wrapped up in thinking about how it’s supposed to be. Committing to choices and being the best version of yourself that day, and then moving on to the next thing.”
Beam called it a “delicious serendipity” to reunite with Banks and Convertino and to work on songs that as often as not dwelled on the passage of time. The title track “Years to Burn” seems to have at least two meanings — “burn” in the sense of shining, and “burn” in the sense of frittering time away as in “money to burn.”
True to form, Beam declines to pick a meaning. “I just kind of like it when a phrase gives you room to move around, where you know the feeling but it doesn’t come out and tell you what it means,” he said.
Beam said the collaboration in some ways reflected the years between them, and some ways didn’t.
“Some things have changed a lot and some things were just like where we left off,” he said. “We’ve played together so much then that we had kind of internalized each other’s style. So there were new things to discover, in a fun way, but there were also familiar things to lean back on, in a fun way.”
In concert, playing together, the musicians have come up with a generous way to choose the set list. Beam is responsible for picking the Calexico songs that will be performed, while Burns and Covertino reach into Beam’s back catalog to pick the Iron & Wine songs.
“It was really hard to pare them down because, at the end of the day, there are a million ... songs,” he said of his Calexico choices. “But there were a few songs that had sentimental value to me, and you got to play the hits sometimes.”
And as for the Iron & Wine songs that Calexico picked?
“You know, they’re all like my children so I love every single one of them,” Beam said, the sarcasm heavy in his voice. “Some of them I hadn’t played in a while, so that was fun. And some I’ve played a million f----- times, but that’s all right.”
No matter how many times he’s played a song in concert, Beam’s enthusiasm comes through.
“I love being a host,” he said. “I love meeting people and I love us all being there in this exchange. Music is fun. Music is one of the things that makes me the most happy, so I like sharing it.”