Beam of sunshine: Iron & Wine happy to reconnect with Calexico

Beam called it a “delicious serendipity” to reunite with Banks and Convertino and to work on songs that as often as not dwelled on the passage of time. The title track “Years to Burn” seems to have at least two meanings — “burn” in the sense of shining, and “burn” in the sense of frittering time away as in “money to burn.”

True to form, Beam declines to pick a meaning. “I just kind of like it when a phrase gives you room to move around, where you know the feeling but it doesn’t come out and tell you what it means,” he said.

Beam said the collaboration in some ways reflected the years between them, and some ways didn’t.

“Some things have changed a lot and some things were just like where we left off,” he said. “We’ve played together so much then that we had kind of internalized each other’s style. So there were new things to discover, in a fun way, but there were also familiar things to lean back on, in a fun way.”

In concert, playing together, the musicians have come up with a generous way to choose the set list. Beam is responsible for picking the Calexico songs that will be performed, while Burns and Covertino reach into Beam’s back catalog to pick the Iron & Wine songs.