AtwoodFest back this summer in abbreviated form; other fests to put on the calendar

"This is a smaller, one-stage, one-day version of AtwoodFest designed to bring some music to the community and give the local food vendors an opportunity to also do something," Sperling said.

He said organizers plan to use the small United Way parking lot across the street. "We'll put tables and chairs and umbrellas in there so people can just sit and hang out."

Hurry up and plan

Public Health Madison and Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions expired Wednesday with no new orders replacing them, meaning all local restrictions on the size of gatherings and the county's mask mandate are no longer in place.

The health department announced the move May 18, which didn't give organizers the necessary time to plan a full-scale event.

"It's too much, too late," Sperling said. "Normally we would spend months preparing for this and we can't. And so because of that, we're just trying to do a one-day thing, because that's what we feel like we can do."

Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, said that's the same reason the July La Fete de Marquette festival will be postponed for a second year.