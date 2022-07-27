AtwoodFest adds another stage for 2 days of music

The organizers of AtwoodFest have been keeping a close eye on the weather all month — so the clear skies and reasonable summer temperatures forecast for the coming weekend are a huge relief.

The free, annual music festival is returning at full force just after noon this Saturday and Sunday, with close to 30 bands on three stages, including a handful of top local teen bands. Food, beer and crafts will be plentiful and for sale.

“We’re expecting a full house” both days, said Steve Sperling, general manager of the Barrymore Theatre, one of three nonprofits that produces AtwoodFest.

Other East Side music fests this summer such as the Marquette Waterfront Festival and Fete de Marquette also drew large crowds of fans hungry for live music, he said.

“Like all of these events — they’re really community-building events (reflecting) the whole vibe of the East Side,” Sperling said.

This year’s AtwoodFest will stretch down Atwood Avenue from Winnebago to Division streets. New for 2022 will be the Sugar Maple stage, a smaller acoustic stage featuring music ranging from bluegrass to blues and pop.

Two teen bands will start things off there each afternoon: the Sandblasters and Stag, both from the Madison Music Foundry music school, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Saturday, and Geology Club of Waukesha and You Got the Message of Madison, a finalist and winner, respectively, in the statewide Rockonsin band competition, performing at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

“We felt like it’s a good thing to do,” Sperling said of adding the teen bands. “We’ve been trying to play around with things that are a little different every year — and we’ve had a lot of time to think.”

40th anniversary

Marking its 40th anniversary this year, AtwoodFest became known as “the festival that never was” in 2020 because of pandemic-related shutdowns and cancellations. In 2021 the festival was held in a scaled-down format over one day in the United Way parking lot.

AtwoodFest began in 1982 as Atwood Summerfest, originally a fundraising event for the Goodman Center, called the Atwood Community Center at the time. In 2014, the festival was renamed and the three current presenters partnered to hold the event: the Barrymore, Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara, or SASY, neighborhood association.

Bands this year will range from local favorites like Steely Dane and Loving Cup to Chicago blues hall-of-famers and groups from Milwaukee, New Orleans, Nashville and more.

Sperling said the festival still needs volunteers. Information on volunteering is at www.atwoodfest.com or the AtwoodFest Facebook page.