2018 has been a year of looking back and lightening the load for Ben Sidran. He and his wife Judy were the instigators of The Madison Reunion on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, a celebration of the city’s pivotal role in the 1960s culture and social justice movements.
He celebrated his 75th birthday with a show at the Majestic Theatre in August. He donated his archives to the UW-Madison Libraries, including almost 100 boxes of recordings, letters and photographs. He even gave up his CD collection last month of over 2,000 albums to Mad City Music. (He’s keeping his vinyl.)
“I feel emeritus, man,” he said, while sipping a coffee at Crescendo Espresso Bar and Music Café, just a short walk from his longtime home in Madison. “It’s weird.”
The archives acquired by the UW encompass a half-century and document the Racine-born musician’s contributions not only as a jazz keyboardist and composer but as an author, historian and radio broadcaster.
A few of the many highlights include recordings of Sidran playing with Steve Miller, Diana Ross and Van Morrison, episodes of his public radio series “Jazz Alive” interviewing jazz greats like Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis, and his many writings on music history. His 2012 book “There Was a Fire: Jews, Music and the American Dream,” was shortlisted for the National Jewish Book Award.
“It was hard when that truck drove away with those boxes,” Sidran said. “I was glad, but it was hard. It really was sending your kids off.”
One side benefit of digging through the archives was rediscovering so many great recordings from throughout Sidran’s career. When Zev Feldman, co-president of Resonance Records, suggested that Sidran put out a retrospective live album, Sidran was enthusiastic about the idea.
“There were just hundreds of tapes and videos,” Sidran said. “I listened to everything. So when this guy contacted me, it was a piece of cake. Because I knew where all the good stuff was.”
Cheekily called “Ben There Done That: Ben Sidran Live Around the World (1975-2015),” the 3-CD, 27-track album spans Sidran’s career and evolution as a musician. It comes out Nov. 9 and is limited to just 3,000 copies.
“What I was looking for was stuff that had a certain kind of energy or intensity,” he said. “In the live situation, you’re going to capture the room. Even if you don’t record the audience, that give and take is there. I narrowed it down to maybe 100 things. I wanted a representation of Europe and Japan. I wanted something from Madison (a 2001 performance of “House of Blue Lights” at Jazz at 5).”
“Ben There Done That” avoids a straight chronology. The first track is taken from a 1975 Minneapolis radio broadcast, while the second is taken from a 2015 Paris gig.
“In 1975, the band is on fire!” Sidran said. “We’re killing it! We’re going somewhere, we don’t know where.
“The second track, it’s so relaxed. We still don’t know where we’re going but it just feels like 40 years further down the road. This is somebody’s who’s been around for a while, for better and worse.”
Sidran is perhaps better known and appreciated by audiences in Europe and Japan than he is in the United States. One aspect of “Ben There Done That” shows how different shows on different continents can be.
“When I went to Japan I had bands that were super rehearsed, and I was playing material that was very well-arranged. Those gigs are fantastic, but very unlike the stuff I do in Europe, which tends to be more groove, more stretch oriented, more conversational. I don’t think it's different phases of a career as much as it is the influence of playing in different places.”
Released on Sunset Blvd. Records, “Ben There Done That” is a bit of a rarity for Sidran, the first album release in 35 years that he hasn’t licensed himself or released on a record label that he controls. Very early on, he realized the importance of owning your own material.
“When you’re on a major label, you use the major label like a bank,” he said. “They give you the money and see you later. (His son Leo Sidran) was like 5 or 6, and I was like, 'I want to own this.’ And in order to own it, you have to pay for it.”
Sidran is touring Europe in this month, and has a couple of other writing projects lined up. He has also posted all of the Madison Reunion interviews on the website and is having them transcribed, with an eye toward a possible book down the road.
But he’s not feeling any pressure to do more than he feels like doing. At 75, he’s happy to relax and enjoy his daily routines, especially his longtime home in Madison, which he calls his “living room.”
“I’ll looking at this is my third act, man,” he said. “How many years have I got left? I just want to enjoy my good fortune.”