Up next in the rotation of Madison summer street festivals: AtwoodFest, the kid-friendly two-day celebration of funk, R&B and roots music on Madison’s east side.
The festival will have all the mainstays: Food, beer, clothes and art vendors galore will converge along two blocks of Atwood Avenue on Saturday and Sunday. The fest also features kid-centric activities in abundance: The MakerMarket tent returns this year, featuring coding, video game and other STEM-focused activities for any younger fest-goers with a proclivity for tinkering. There’s KidsFest, which AtwoodFest organizers describe as a festival within a festival. That features a bouncy castle and a rock wall. Plus, there's Convergence, the festival's parade that kicks off the festivities on Saturday morning.
But foremost at AtwoodFest will be the glut of largely local, old-school and groove-centric musical artists, a selection that organizers say reflects the funkiness of the neighborhood. Here’s a look at five of the artists on the lineup:
Wurk
A young, energetic six-piece band out of Mount Horeb now making waves in Madison — sound familiar? Unlike Phox, the erstwhile beloved indie group that rose to national prominence five years ago, Wurk is less folky and more “funky fusion,” a cocktail of alternative rock with the old-school grooves Atwoodfest loves. Like Phox, though, it delights in dreamy melodies and lush instrumentation, a sound that has already earned the young project nods from the Madison Area Music Awards and best-of-Madison lists.
Wurk will play on the Clyde Stubblefield Stage on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
Valerie B and the Boyz
The first impression Valerie B and the Boyz makes will be when the band fires up its polished and distinctive throwback sound: It brings adroit chicken-scratch guitar reminiscent of Nigel Rodgers and Chic, insisten disco drumbeats that harken back to the jams of Donna Summer, and jaunty basslines that evoke Wild Cherry. Then Valerie Benton, the group’s titular frontwoman, kicks in her powerhouse R&B vocals, and it’s clear why the Milwaukee group is a regional festival favorite.
Valerie B and the Boyz will play the Madison Heritage Stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
DJ Trichrome
Live bands are the norm at AtwoodFest, but its organizers made an exception for DJ Trichrome, a St. Louis artist who now operates out of Madison. It makes sense that they would: Trichrome specializes in spinning old-school dub, Reggae and roots, with a gentle pinch of hip-hop tossed in. The so-called “Vibesetta” regularly pairs his sound with Madison favorite reggae band Natty Nation, another AtwoodFest regular.
DJ Trichrome will perform at the Madison Heritage Stage on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
Stackhouse
This year’s Atwoodfest features a healthy number of young artists. Take Stackhouse, for example: The band is fronted by Xavier Lynn, an 18-year-old guitarist formerly based in Madison who emulates the likes of Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley with his bluesy, proto-rock stylings. Lynn is an exceptional vocal and instrumental talent, who cut his teeth at an early age jamming at the Montreux Jazz Festival with the likes of Jon Baptiste and the Roots. He lives in Cleveland these days, but maintains strong ties with the Madison scene: Stackhouse will be performing with Jimmy Joegeli of the Jimmys, a local blues outfit.
Stackhouse will perform at the Madison Heritage Stage on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.
Kelsey Miles Band
Kelsey Miles is another young, up-and-coming Madison artist who brings a small slice of genre diversity to the table at Atwoodfest. Miles is a country rock guitarist who performs both original tunes — she won an original songwriter’s showcase with the radio station 105.5 Triple M twoyears ago — and covers by the likes of Melissa Ethridge and Fleetwood Mac. On brand for AtwoodFest, she also brings soulful powerhouse voice to the table that earned her a nomination from the MAMAs this year for the city’s best female vocalist.
The Kelsey Miles Band will kick off the fest at the Madison Heritage Stage on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.