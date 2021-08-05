 Skip to main content
Annual WORT Block Party being reinvented as WORTstock, moving to North Side
The WORT Block Party has been reinvented as WORTstock and is planned for Sept. 12 on Madison's North Side.

The free musical celebration of community radio station WORT/FM 89.9 with headliner Jon Langford and His Fancymen is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave.

The main stage lineup:

  • Noon: Angela Puerta Band (Colombian singer-songwriter)
  • 1:30: The Lower 5th (Americana)
  • 3:00: Adem Tesfaye (funk, jazz, hip hop, reggae)
  • 4:30 Don’t Mess With Cupid (soul)
  • 5:50 Jon Langford and His Fancymen featuring Sally Timms (rock)

The event will feature local hip hop artists between bands under the rainbow shelter.

"We are really looking forward to this evolution of the WORT block party, which has been an annual WORT celebration since 1998," Douglas Holtz, the station's business development director, said in a news release.

In 2014, the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit, volunteer-driven station was forced off the 600 block of West Doty Street after a vocal minority of nearby condo residents mounted a successful campaign to have the event moved.

For the previous 16 years, the Sunday afternoon block party was held near the station's home on Bedford Street in the Bassett neighborhood. 

WORT moved the event to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The party also features food and craft vendors and a selection of beverages from the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, promoted as "No Crap on Tap."

"In 2020, we had plans to reinvent the block party as WORTstock and hold it in Warner Park on Madison’s North Side," Holtz said in the release. "The Covid pandemic, unfortunately, put those plans on hold."

Holtz said station staff is keeping an eye on recommendations from Public Health Madison and Dane County regarding gatherings.

Headliner Jon Langford, from Newport, Wales, and more recently Chicago, founded both The Mekons and the Waco Brothers, among other bands.

"The revelatory aspect of Jon's prolific body of work is that he's always treated punk rock as folk music and folk music, when it stays true to its roots," the WORT release said.

"He also never lets a firm stance or a strong opinion get in the way of a hearty laugh or a ripping good yarn, preferably told in the company of friends with a frothy pint glass within reach," it continued.

