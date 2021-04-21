Announcing Cap Times Live, a virtual music series featuring Madison musicians

Musicians are among those whose livelihoods have been hit hardest by the pandemic, so we are excited to announce Cap Times Live, a virtual concert series featuring Madison-based artists at the High Noon Saloon.

We see this series as a way to introduce some local musicians to new fans and to give them a platform to play during a time when in-person performances are still difficult or impossible due to COVID-19. Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Monona Bank, we are not only able to pay the artists to play, but we can also highlight ways Madison can support them via virtual tip jars and other platforms.

Natty Nation, Rob Dz with Opal Ellyse, and Proud Parents will play at the High Noon in May, July and September respectively, and each performance will include an interview with Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas. You can see each show live by registering on Zoom at the links below or by watching via Facebook Live on the night of the show.

Those who register on Zoom will have the chance to pose questions to the bands and registrants will also be signed up for our weekly Madison Life email newsletter.

Here’s more detail about each Cap Times Live performance:

Natty Nation — Tuesday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.