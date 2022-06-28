Almost 50 years running, Back Porch Concerts make their own kind of history

The first time the Back Porch Concerts were held at the historic Dean House, it was the summer of America’s bicentennial year, 1976.

And the series is still going strong, as one of the oldest summer concert series in the Madison area.

Interrupted for only one year — in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the annual concerts at the Nathaniel and Harriet Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, will resume on Thursday with the first of six outdoor performances. Waunakee Big Band will perform a one-hour set at this week’s 7 p.m. show.

The concert series features “mostly instrumental music,” ranging from old-time folk to barbershop harmonies or a big-band combo, said Ann Waidelich, president of the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society.

“It’s fun, family-oriented and easy-listening” music, she said. “Toe-tapping, sing-along music.”

In contrast to musicians donating their time in the past, Monona Bank is helping to sponsor the bands this year. Admission to the concerts is free, although organizers pass the hat, with donations going to support the Dean House.

Built in 1856 in the Greek Revival style, the yellow-brick Dean House has been home to a Madison mayor, young Bob La Follette and a golf clubhouse. Long run by the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, the building’s back porch was replaced in 2021 at a cost of about $95,000.

When Waidelich recently pulled out a file documenting the history of the Back Porch Concert series, she found a clipping from the Monona Community Herald newspaper with a photo taken by the late Jeannette Mundstock. The very first Back Porch Concert in 1976 featured the Kings of the Delta Queen, was a celebration of a recently renovated back porch, too — and concertgoers were asked to bring a chair.

Over the past 48 years, that request “hasn’t changed,” Waidelich said. Also keeping with tradition: The concert series concludes with a pie and ice cream social.

More information about the concert series and tours of the historic Dean farmhouse is at www.historicbloominggrove.org. Concerts are at 7 p.m. Thursdays:

June 30: Waunakee Big Band

July 7: The Big Squeezey Accordion Band

July 14: Curley and the Key

July 21: Second Swing Around

July 28: Spare Time Bluegrass

Aug 4: Moldy Jam. A pie and ice cream social ($4.50) will be held on the back porch at 5:30 p.m. the night of the final concert of the series.

