Alabama show at Alliant Energy Center this weekend postponed to January

A concert by Southern rock group Alabama scheduled for Friday at the Alliant Energy Center has been postponed to January following a positive COVID-19 case in the band’s crew, the Alliant Center said in a statement.

The show will be pushed back to Jan. 14 “out of an abundance of caution” following the positive case, the Alliant Center said.

“All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date,” the venue said.

Although Dane County does not have capacity limits for indoor events, performers and audience members would have had to wear masks at the concert under the county’s mask mandate, said Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

“I wouldn’t say (the concert) was of concern,” Finke said. “But it would have to fall under those rules and the order if it had happened.”

The Alliant Center was prepared to enforce the new mask mandate and is in contact with health officials for all events, said spokesperson JT Cestkowski.

Masking stations are set up around the venue’s indoor facilities, and staff are required to direct maskless concertgoers to those stations, Cestkowski said.