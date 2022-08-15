A bold new musical about 'Ten Days in a Madhouse'

Nellie Bly took on a bold, daring assignment in 1887, when the 23-year-old newspaper reporter got herself committed to a New York psychiatric hospital — then wrote about the deplorable living condition its patients endured.

Now Music Theatre of Madison is turning the legendary yet true life tale of Bly’s exposé into a fearless adventure of its own: “Ten Days in a Madhouse,” a large-cast contemporary musical with lyrics co-written by Madison’s Jennifer Hedstrom, who also composed the music, and Karen Saari, who authored the book. The world premiere opens Aug. 19 for a five-show run in the Play Circle at Memorial Union.

Four years in the making, “Ten Days in a Madhouse” centers on Bly — whose investigation into the infamous “insane asylum” on Blackwell’s Island resulted in significant reforms — and the women she met there, including immigrants who couldn’t speak English and women so poor or physically ill they were simply cast away by family or society at large. Few arrived at the hospital’s door with legitimate psychological problems.

But MTM founder and executive director Meghan Randolph didn’t necessarily have any of those characters in mind when she first commissioned Hedstrom and Saari to write a new work for her company. Composer Hedstrom and playwright Saari had never met, and only Saari had much background on Bly, after researching the young journalist’s career for a theater class in college.

Once everyone learned more about Bly, “It was easy to get excited about the idea,” Hedstrom said. “We all kind of agreed we wanted to write a musical that had a strong female lead.”

The two writers began meeting monthly in 2018 to plot out the musical. Their plan was to create a draft by 2019 for a public reading, and then workshop the piece in 2020 — but that timeline was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead of shaping the piece in person, the cast recorded a workshop version via Zoom and posted it as a podcast on Spotify.

The musical has evolved even further since then, Saari said.

“In a way, the gift of time was really a blessing,” she said. “There were many things in the world that changed that just helped shake us up in some good ways.”

This ‘bionic’ woman

Bly is played by Anna Pfefferkorn, who last appeared with MTM in “Held: A Musical Fantasy.” Learning about Bly, who also is known for working in Mexico as an investigative reporter and for circling the globe in 72 days to write about the experience — in an era when few women even worked at newspapers — made Pfefferkorn “even more nervous” about taking on the role, she said.

“I thought, ‘Who is this bionic woman?’ But the more I learned about her, the more impressed I was and the more important it was to do justice” to her story, she said.

“I’m a super soft-spoken person, and I am pretty sure Nellie was not,” Pfefferkorn said. “I choose my words carefully. I think about things as I’m speaking, but I think (Bly) is so self-assured that anything that comes out of her mouth is good, and she doesn’t question that. So just the speech pattern has been interesting” to work on.

Liz Griffith plays Nurse Grupe, an “amalgam” of several nurses Bly encountered.

“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s the first time I’ve played a truly ‘evil’ person,” Griffith said. But Griffith has also given Nurse Grupe a complex backstory full of trials and tragedy in a male-dominated world. When Grupe clinches even the smallest bit of power over others at the hospital, she exploits it.

A note of hope

In writing “Ten Days in a Madhouse,” “Every character took a great deal of thought,” Saari said.

“We made long lists of characters (from Bly’s original report), then narrowed it down” and considered each one’s backstory, said Hedstrom.

“For me to write a song for a character, I felt like I had to get inside their mind and think about what they’re feeling at that moment, what got them to this moment,” said Hedstrom, whose many musical inspirations include Regina Spektor, Sara Bareilles and Stephen Sondheim.

The resulting music for “Madhouse” “is wonderful,” Griffith said.

“Not only do you get the individual character’s intention in the music, but you get the whole atmosphere of the scene. You get a sense of the place.”

The place, of course, is an insane asylum in the 1880s, where “the conditions were abusive and terrible,” the MTM website cautions audiences.

“Audiences should know that, yes, it is dark,” said Randolph, who is directing “Ten Days in a Madhouse.”

“There’s a lot of difficult stuff that happens. But it ends on a note of hope,” she said. “It ends on a note of positivity — and someone making a difference, one person enacting change in the world.”