900 concerts — and counting — for Capitol City Band

Even though trumpet player Jessica Jensen recently moved to Hortonville, every Thursday this summer she’s made the two-hour drive back to Madison to play with the Capitol City Band.
For Jensen, this Thursday will be a particularly special night: She’ll perform the showy solo “Carnival of Venice” on the occasion of the band’s 900th concert.
That milestone — “900 since 1969,” the year of the band’s founding — will be celebrated at Rennebohm Park, the 20-acre West Side park that the Capitol City Band calls home.
Since July 4 this summer the band has performed seven concerts beneath the shelter roof, featuring a broad range of music from classical to marches to jazz. Thursday’s free 7 p.m. concert will also feature vocalist Missy Paust and the 1949 crowd-pleaser “There’s Something about a Hometown Band.”
Jim Latimer, the group’s leader since 1981, will conduct the performance that brings the total to 900.
“I hope to see it to their 1,000th,” said Jensen, 33, who joined the band in 2011 when she was working on her master’s degree at UW-Madison. She went on to earn a doctorate, and now is an adjunct professor at Ripon College.
Jensen and her husband drive down from the Appleton area every Thursday so she could still play music “with a lot of close friends in the band.”
“I just love the Capitol City Band so much. It’s one of the purest, most fulfilling experiences you can have, sharing music, community and togetherness,” she said. “Everybody in the band plays with 100 percent of their heart, which isn’t easy because we’re playing challenging music every week.”
Latimer, a percussionist with Capitol City Band before he became its director, has conducted more than 700 of the band’s 900 concerts. He inherited the baton from founder Elmer Ziegler, a musician who believed every community in America deserved its own hometown concert band.
Ziegler also founded the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Band that performs around the area in the non-summer months, playing at patriotic occasions and venues such as nursing homes.
Trombone player Jon Betlach joined the band in 1974 and has been a regular since. “I was six months out of school and looking for a place to play — and went to talk to Elmer Ziegler,” he said.
Over the years, Betlach has seen the band grow in many ways, especially through the “ringers” it attracts. The musicians he calls “ringers” are often full-time Madison professionals or top-notch music students and graduates of the university who perform with the band for a summer before heading off to notable careers.
As the CCB has chalked up hundreds of concerts, “The musicianship’s become better,” Betlach said. “The music hasn’t changed.”
Latimer said that when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to go on hiatus in 2020, it seemed to have a profound impact on the musicians.
“What astounds me is that we had 15 months of no contact,” he said. “We all weathered the storm, and just kept going. It feels to me that the musicians have grown from this.
“It’s like finding you have something valuable here,” Latimer said. “To me, it’s uplifting. I’m happy to know them, and to be in their presence.”