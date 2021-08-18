900 concerts — and counting — for Capitol City Band

“I just love the Capitol City Band so much. It’s one of the purest, most fulfilling experiences you can have, sharing music, community and togetherness,” she said. “Everybody in the band plays with 100 percent of their heart, which isn’t easy because we’re playing challenging music every week.”

Latimer, a percussionist with Capitol City Band before he became its director, has conducted more than 700 of the band’s 900 concerts. He inherited the baton from founder Elmer Ziegler, a musician who believed every community in America deserved its own hometown concert band.

Ziegler also founded the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Band that performs around the area in the non-summer months, playing at patriotic occasions and venues such as nursing homes.

Trombone player Jon Betlach joined the band in 1974 and has been a regular since. “I was six months out of school and looking for a place to play — and went to talk to Elmer Ziegler,” he said.

Over the years, Betlach has seen the band grow in many ways, especially through the “ringers” it attracts. The musicians he calls “ringers” are often full-time Madison professionals or top-notch music students and graduates of the university who perform with the band for a summer before heading off to notable careers.