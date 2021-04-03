2 neighborhood music festivals making plans to return as 1, La Fete likely canceled

Two of the East Side’s outdoor music festivals hope to be back this year, combined into one August weekend.

Organizers say “Orton-Front” will combine the Marquette Waterfront Festival and Orton Park Festival on the weekend that is traditionally the Orton fest, Aug. 26-29, if public health guidelines permit.

“They’re two of the oldest East Side events. And we wanted to preserve both of them somehow,” said Katherine Davey, festival co-chair for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, which puts on the festivals.

Davey said it seemed unlikely it would be safe to congregate in large groups by the second weekend in June, when the Marquette Waterfront Festival traditionally takes place. So, organizers decided to merge it with the Orton Park Festival later in August.

The idea was to keep the main elements of both, “the features and the flavors,” Davey said.

Last year there were online versions of the festivals, and organizers are hoping this year to bring them back in person.

Davey said the festival can only happen as an “unrestricted event.” Organizers don’t want to hold an event where they have to monitor people and make everyone keep their distance.