Zero to 60: Milwaukee filmmaker explores aging and grief in 'My First and Last Film'

“My goal was to get people talking about it,” she said. “A lot of people identified with the topic in different ways. I’m quite pleased with that because what’s brought me the most joy is the reaction. That’s the ultimate goal, I guess, to have people identify with what you’re saying.”

One of the major appeals of the documentary is Thomas herself, who is fearless onscreen as she conveys the intense and conflicting emotions she felt throughout the making of the film. Thomas had originally planned to make a documentary with Peters called “The Sixty Project” where she would be largely off-camera. Peters was an old boyfriend, and she confesses to the camera that she hoped the project would bring them back together.

But she was devastated when Peters died, and the footage they shot together sat on a shelf for two years. In 2018, she decided to finish the film in his memory, but the process heightens her own grieving, as well as her own conflicted, sometimes painful feelings about where she’s at in her life. The viewer goes back and forth between watching Thomas’ interview subjects talking about the challenges of turning 60, and then watching Thomas living those challenges.