Zero to 60: Milwaukee filmmaker explores aging and grief in 'My First and Last Film'

Tracey Thomas titled her documentary, “My First and Last Film.” Believe her.
It’s her first movie. The Milwaukee resident had no filmmaking experience when, at age 60, she started work on a documentary where she interviewed people also turning 60 about their lives.
And while she doesn’t completely shut the door on making another movie, it’s barely ajar. “My First and Last Film” is as much about Thomas herself, and the arduous five-year process of making the movie after her original filmmaking partner, Dennis Peters, passed away unexpectedly in 2016.
“I feel a little sad that it’s all done,” Thomas said in a Zoom interview from Milwaukee. “But it’s also kind of nice to have it done. Because it was challenging, and it was really rough in spots. But I’m really glad I did it.”
After the film premiered to enthusiastic crowds at the 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival and got similarly good reactions at other festivals, Thomas had hoped to tour the film throughout 2020. With the pandemic shutting down those plans, “My First and Last Film” instead screened in virtual cinemas this summer, and will be available to rent on video-on-demand starting Tuesday through Amazon Video, iTunes and other streaming sites.
To cap off the project, Thomas is hosting a Q&A on Thursday at 7 p.m. via the movie’s Facebook page with two of the film’s subjects, Sue Berce and Bob Patten.
“My goal was to get people talking about it,” she said. “A lot of people identified with the topic in different ways. I’m quite pleased with that because what’s brought me the most joy is the reaction. That’s the ultimate goal, I guess, to have people identify with what you’re saying.”
One of the major appeals of the documentary is Thomas herself, who is fearless onscreen as she conveys the intense and conflicting emotions she felt throughout the making of the film. Thomas had originally planned to make a documentary with Peters called “The Sixty Project” where she would be largely off-camera. Peters was an old boyfriend, and she confesses to the camera that she hoped the project would bring them back together.
But she was devastated when Peters died, and the footage they shot together sat on a shelf for two years. In 2018, she decided to finish the film in his memory, but the process heightens her own grieving, as well as her own conflicted, sometimes painful feelings about where she’s at in her life. The viewer goes back and forth between watching Thomas’ interview subjects talking about the challenges of turning 60, and then watching Thomas living those challenges.
“It became more about my journey making this film,” Thomas said. “It became a journey about not only a woman in her 60s making a film, but making the film now without her partner. And how do you do this and put one foot in front of the other? If I can do it, then anybody can do it.”
Thomas said she learned to appreciate the experience of making the film with her team, including fellow Milwaukee filmmakers Carol Brandt (“Pet Names”) and Kristin Peterson (“Ringolevio”), and not worry how people would respond to it.
“Dennis actually said to me in the very beginning, ‘Don’t worry about the outcome,’" she said. "He said, ‘Just enjoy the process of making the film, because that’s where all the good stuff is.’ I paid attention to that, and I put that to other areas of my life.”
In a way, Thomas’ ambivalence toward the project becomes a strength, allowing her to remain open to the process and to life in general. She questions the commonly held idea that people need to find their “passion” in life. She’d prefer a life of traveling, meeting new people and seeing what happens next.
“A friend of mine, I volunteered for an organization he ran and he and I would have chats. And I would say, ‘I just feel like I don't have any passion.’ And he said, ‘Well, your passion is trying to find your passion. You're always trying new things and always doing this and that. You keep moving, you keep moving.’ So I said, ‘Okay, I'll take it.’ Everything’s wide open to me now.
“I don’t feel like I need a passion. At this stage, I’m pretty complete. I’m probably where I’m going to be.”
