Like “Day in the Life” played on the kazoo, “Yesterday” takes an idea rich with possibilities and creates something flat and one-note. Written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle, the musical fantasy is a huge missed opportunity.
Himesh Patel is amiable enough as Jack Malik, a singer-songwriter in a British seaside town, struggling to be heard in a world that’s indifferent to his music. Despite the unyielding support of his manager and childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James), Jack is about ready to hang up his acoustic guitar and call it quits.
Then one night, a mysterious blackout engulfs the world, and in the ensuing chaos Jack is hit by a bus while biking home. When he comes to, he’s living in a world where nobody knows who The Beatles are except him. We later learn that other things have gone down the memory hole, such as Coca-Cola. Personally, a world in which only Pepsi existed and not Coke would be a dystopian nightmare.
Now, I don’t need this cultural blackout explained to me, whether it’s an alternate timeline or a crash of humanity’s hard drive or whatever. But there seems like so many interesting ways, dramatic or comedic, to develop this idea of a world suddenly losing such cultural touchstones, or being the only person left alive who remembers them. Think of what Nick Hornby would have done with it.
Instead, Curtis’ screenplay barely scratches the surface, content just to coast on one idea, that Jack will pass off “Yesterday,” “In My Life” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.” as his own songs and become famous. Much of “Yesterday” follows a familiar, repetitive pattern; Jack plays a Beatles chestnut, somebody tells him he’s amazing, and he accepts the acclaim while feeling sort of bad about it. It’s surprisingly not much fun.
Superstar Ed Sheeran is very funny playing himself, suddenly insecure about his own songwriting gifts now that Jack has arrived. “You’re Mozart, mate,” he tells Jack. “And I’m Salieri.” But Kate McKinnon, usually a sure thing, is a misfire as a predatory manager who promises Jack fame and fortune; her amused-at-her-own-awfulness line readings feel tonally off from the rest of the movie.
Patel’s performances of the Beatles catalog are fine, but hardly revelatory, and Curtis chooses the most obvious song for any given situation. You’ll never guess which song Jack plays as a cry for “Help!” It might have been fun for Jack to explore some of the weirder corners of the Beatles songbook (“Here’s a little something I wrote called ‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?’”) But, in every way, “Yesterday” plays it safe.
Given his string of romantic comedies, it’s not surprisingly that Curtis instead focuses on a totally unconvincing love story between Jack and Ellie. No offense to Patel, but the idea that Ellie has had a 15-year crush on Jack, and he’s just rebuffed her without explanation, does not hold water.
Curtis will forever be in movie jail with some cinephiles for “Love Actually,” but his best screenplays (“Notting Hill,” “About Time”) have managed to be sweet but not schmaltzy. Here, though, he seems to be going through the motions with his romance, and Boyle’s rapturous imagery only highlights the emotional emptiness at the heart of the film.
Strangest of all, “Yesterday” doesn’t even get into why the Beatles songs are so great, and why their absence would be an incalculable loss to the world. Why isn’t there even one scene, one moment, where Jack is longing for the world before the blackout, yearning for a time when everything was better?
You know, like in the song “Yesterday”?