Yeah, I Ate That: KFC Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich

Fried chicken with doughnuts has been a thing for a while, especially in restaurants in the South. But in a sandwich? KFC tested the idea out in three markets before rolling it out nationwide. For $7.99, you get two pieces of chicken with doughnuts on the side, or get a chicken filet between two full glazed doughnuts for $5.99.

I went with the sandwich. The doughnuts are hot and crispy — more Krispy Kreme than Dunkin' — and absolutely drenched in icing. Try to take a photo of these sandwiches and you will be busy cleaning the glaze off your phone screen afterwards. I speak from experience.

I was expecting the bun would be made out of a halved doughnut, but nope. Each half is a full, glazed doughnut. The result is that the poor little chicken fillet inside gets overwhelmed by the doughnut in your mouth. It feels like the doughnut-to-chicken ratio is way off, unless you were just looking for an excuse to eat a couple of doughnuts for dinner and get a little protein as a treat. Although my cat was really intrigued by it, and cats can't taste sweetness, so she must have sensed the chicken inside somehow.