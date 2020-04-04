Related to this story

Stuart Gordon, Broom Street Theater founder and horror movie icon, dies at 72
Gordon was an icon among horror movie fans for films such as “Re-Animator,” “From Beyond” and “Stuck,” deftly balancing gross-out thrills with humor and pointed social commentary. But in Madison, he is still known for his tenure as a University of Wisconsin-Madison theater student, founding Broom Street Theater and getting arrested in 1968 for a notorious production of “Peter Pan.”