The image is familiar to even the most casual observer of Wisconsin politics. Thousands of marchers crowding the Capitol Square in early 2011, protesting Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 bill that stripped most public sector workers of their collective bargaining rights.

But in the new documentary “Slay the Dragon,” the camera moves off of the protesters and focuses instead on the glass walls of U.S. Bank Place on Pinckney Street. There, in the law offices of Michael Best & Friedrich, attorneys worked on redistricting maps that would help ensure that the GOP retained control of the Legislature for the next decade.

That meant that, no matter how loud the protesters got in the streets, GOP legislators could be reassured that voting for Act 10 wouldn’t hurt them at the ballot box, filmmakers Chris Durrance and Barak Goodman said.

“It's just tied hand in glove with the gerrymandering,” Durrance said in a phone interview from Brooklyn Friday. “As (former GOP state Sen.) Dale Schultz says in the film, (Act 10) would not have been possible without the gerrymandering assuring them that they could vote any way they wanted.”

This is what democracy looks like?

The legal fight over redistricting gives Wisconsin an unfortunate starring role in “Slay the Dragon,” which premiered Friday on video-on-demand and is available to rent on Apple TV, VUDU and other services. In addition to interviews with Wisconsin political figures such as Schultz, Democratic state Sen. Chris Taylor and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Patrick Marley, the film follows a group of lawyers and activists fighting the Wisconsin maps all the way to the Supreme Court.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

If you’re not sure what gerrymandering is, you’re not alone, which is one of the reasons Durrance and Goodman wanted to make the film. Gerrymandering is a political process in which district maps, drawn once every decade under the U.S. Constitution to reflect demographic changes, are massaged to give an edge to one political party over another.

In the past, both parties have been guilty of using gerrymandering to preserve incumbents (one Democratic politician in California caused the bizarre-shaped maps he used to favor his party in the 1980s “my contribution to public art”). But the process was supercharged and weaponized by GOP consultants following President Barack Obama’s election in 2008.

In the run-up to the 2010 midterms, the so-called “Project Redmap” funneled money to state legislative races in several key states (including Wisconsin), with the aim of gaining total GOP control of those statehouses. Once that was achieved, Republicans in those states could draw the new district maps to heavily favor their own candidates. Democratic strongholds had pieces carved off and added to safely Republican districts, diluting their power. The result in Wisconsin was that, in 2018, Democrats won every statewide race — but Republicans somehow retained strong majorities in both houses.

For Goodman and Durrance, both veteran documentary filmmakers, the idea for "Slay For Dragon" came after the 2016 elections. Despondent over the polarization he saw in the country, Goodman picked up a book called “Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal American Democracy,” by David Daley, looking for answers. He said he was vaguely aware of what gerrymandering was, but as Goodman read the book he realized how central it was to the Republican strategy, and how it fueled the GOP’s recent lurch toward the right and embrace of other anti-democratic tactics like voter suppression.

“It was like learning how a car engine works,” Goodman said. “That’s connected to this, and this is connected to that, and that’s how the wheels go round. Gerrymandering was the key element in that whole connectivity of things. It explains so much things around you, why our democracy is rather dysfunctional, and so offensive to people who have these fundamental ideas of fairness.”

In addition to using the film to explain the Republican gerrymandering schemes, the filmmakers’ original plan was to humanize the effects of gerrymandering by following the Wisconsin legal fight. But then they also got wind of a 29-year-old activist in Michigan named Katie Fahey, who was launching a grassroots campaign to ban partisan gerrymandering in her state.

The campaign, called Voters Not Politicians, was considered quixotic at best. But the group gathered enough signatures to get the proposal on the ballot, and Michigan voters overwhelming approved a nonpartisan gerrymandering process in November 2018. Fahey emerges as the hero of the film. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin legal effort ended at the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled last summer that federal courts have no standing to hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering.

The success of the grassroots effort in Michigan, and the failure of the legal effort in Wisconsin, points to the way forward for fighting for nonpartisan redistricting, Goodman said.

“This is going to have to be fixed state by state,” he said. “There are state court options that can happen, but we think that the real solution has to come from citizen actions in these states that forces legislatures to make changes, either by ballot referenda or any other means necessary. Katie showed us that. And the Supreme Court showed us that, in a negative sense.”

Likewise, when asked whether they were more optimistic or pessimistic about the chances of redistricting reform nationwide, the filmmakers said it was a mixed bag. In Virginia last month, a group of Democratic legislators joined with Republicans in voting for a constitutional amendment in favor of nonpartisan redistricting, even though Democrats control state government.

“Where it’s possible, there are so many groups of citizens who are energized to do this,” said Durrance. “And these are not just blue states, but purple states and red states. I think voters just find it fundamentally unfair when the rules are rigged. But it’s hard. Fifty states, and it takes a lot of effort. And many routes are being foreclosed by Republicans who see the success of Katie in Michigan.

“It’s just a never-ending battle, and there’s so much money on the other side, invested in rigging the rules of the game.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.