Wisconsin filmmakers and APT actors put best foot forward with 'One Foot In'

Last April, locked down and creatively restless, filmmaker Jack Whaley and writer Curt Finke made a short film called “Talk to Me.” Conceived, written and filmed in less than a month, “Talk To Me” featured a coterie of American Players Theatre actors also in their homes, performing over Zoom.
Now Whaley and writer Eric Schabla (who acted in “Talk To Me”) have another film project in the works, but it couldn’t be more different from “Talk To Me.” Cinematic and poetic, “One Foot In” is set in post-Civil War America, using the natural beauty of Wisconsin’s Driftless Region for its locations.
And nobody looks directly into the camera.
Because such a project will require a great deal more technical skill — and, frankly, more money — than shooting a movie on Zoom, Whaley and Schabla have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the film. They see “One Foot In” as serving a dual purpose: making a quality film while also providing needed income to camera operators, costumers, set designers and all of the other crew members who have lost work due to the coronavirus.
“Part of our mission statement is to make a great locally created film while supporting artists and technicians and actors and writers and all the people that are putting together this film, and paying them hopefully a living wage,” Whaley said.
The film stars APT veterans James DeVita and Marcus Truschinski as two 19th-century grave robbers, Tammany and Greer, who get wind of a treasure that could set them up for life. A three-minute standalone prologue filmed to whet the appetites of viewers and financial backers shows DeVita and Truschinski sitting around a campfire at night (six feet apart, of course). Schabla’s ornate yet earthy dialogue sounds especially satisfying in the mouths of the two Shakespearean actors (“Time’s some thimble rigger, ain't she?,” DeVita cackles. “Some mountebank.”)
Schabla said he hasn’t found COVID-19 to be a particularly inspiring subject, and wasn’t interested in writing a film that reflected the times we’re living through. So, of course, it does, at least obliquely.
“I do think that script addresses what’s happening in the sense that it’s exploring and confronting issues of mortality,” he said. “That was in some way in the back of my mind as I was writing this. The postbellum rural American North is really fascinating right now. It's the period of Reconstruction, which ultimately ends up being a failure. But it also is the country trying to recreate itself. It's the country being reborn after this incredible period of destruction.”
Schabla said he wrote “One Foot In” with DeVita and Truschinski in mind for the two characters, and was thrilled that they decided to do it. Truschinski, confronting an unfamiliar summer that wasn’t defined by the APT schedule, jumped at the chance to get involved.
“I wasn’t in a desperate place, but I felt like I wasn’t creating in a time where I had the time to be creating,” Truschinski said. “So having this come to me was a godsend. For me, this is the first time that I haven’t had a summer where APT is involved since I was 20 years old. Almost half my life.
“It’s a weird feeling to not have the thing that has become who you are, in a way. But it also makes your view shift to the creative projects that you haven’t done. I love film, and that’s kind of the reason I got into the business in the first place was my love of film. And that, and music projects and other things, have kept me going.”
Once the project was conceived, the filmmakers knew that it was too ambitious for them to fund on their own, featuring multiple locations, several nighttime shoots, and a shooting schedule that will last six or seven days.
So they decided to use that ambition to their advantage, casting a wide net to find the best artists in the region in a variety of disciplines — from film to theater to art to music — to get involved. To pay those people, they started a crowdsourced fundraising campaign through the website Seed and Spark. They are currently about halfway to their $54,000 goal, and offer perks at every fundraising level, from $15 for a downloadable soundtrack to $1,000 for a set visit.
The fundraising campaign ends in early October, and Whaley and Schabla are busy in pre-production, securing locations and planning COVID-19 safety protocols for the shoot, working on the assumption that they will hit their goal and be able to shoot the film in mid-October. Whaley said he’s been wary of crowdfunding projects in the past, but said “One Foot In” is the sort of project that demands and deserves the effort.
“I think that this could be something really special,” Whaley said. “Not just for this year, but something that shows off Wisconsin’s landscape and shows off the incredible talents of these two actors, and having Eric involved with this really, really unique script that’s very different than a lot of short films we see out there. All those things are aligned.”
For his part, Schabla said he’s excited to see his words come to life on the screen.
“What I really consciously try to do in a film script is make room for Jack's interpretive ability, because Jack has an incredible capacity to think both technically and abstractly at the same time,” Schabla said. “I might just write one line of figurative language, that he then reads that and goes, ‘Whoa, I know exactly how I want to shoot that.’ And it will incontestably every time be better than what I would have written.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!