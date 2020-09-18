Wisconsin filmmakers and APT actors put best foot forward with 'One Foot In'

Schabla said he wrote “One Foot In” with DeVita and Truschinski in mind for the two characters, and was thrilled that they decided to do it. Truschinski, confronting an unfamiliar summer that wasn’t defined by the APT schedule, jumped at the chance to get involved.

“I wasn’t in a desperate place, but I felt like I wasn’t creating in a time where I had the time to be creating,” Truschinski said. “So having this come to me was a godsend. For me, this is the first time that I haven’t had a summer where APT is involved since I was 20 years old. Almost half my life.

“It’s a weird feeling to not have the thing that has become who you are, in a way. But it also makes your view shift to the creative projects that you haven’t done. I love film, and that’s kind of the reason I got into the business in the first place was my love of film. And that, and music projects and other things, have kept me going.”

Once the project was conceived, the filmmakers knew that it was too ambitious for them to fund on their own, featuring multiple locations, several nighttime shoots, and a shooting schedule that will last six or seven days.