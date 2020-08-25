Wisconsin filmmaker isn't playing games with debut feature 'Ringolevio'

The four siblings communicate in a language of inside jokes, shared traditions and juvenile pranks that Ada immediately feels ostracized from. Relations grown more and more strained between Ada and the brothers, and Ada and Marissa, as Ada struggles to find a place for herself in their world.

"Ringolevio" is named after a kids’ street game that’s sort of an almagam of tag and Capture the Flag. Peterson notes that the game is usually played in Brooklyn or Queens, not Wisconsin, and that in the film, they play it totally wrong. The family’s bowdlerized version of Ringolevio becomes sort of a metaphor for the family itself, its rules inscrutable to those who aren’t on the inside.

Peterson said her screenplay for the film started with what became the opening scene of the film, of Marissa and Ada in their car. Marissa is sobbing into her hands, only to start laughing, revealing that she’s just kidding. It’s a child’s joke disguised as an adult interaction.

“When you’re 18 or 20, there’s this magical feeling where you have a lot of friends, but you can’t go to bars, so you just run around the countryside, and read books in a cemetery,” she said. “There’s the freedom of not being a kid anymore, but you’re not an adult yet. I always wanted to make a movie about playing children’s games while dealing with really adult topics.”