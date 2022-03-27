Wisconsin Film Festival returns in person for first time since 2019

The big-screen, dark-theater, hushed-crowd experience of taking in a flick at the Wisconsin Film Festival is back for the first time since 2019.

Festival organizers canceled the multiday event in 2020 and offered it in an online-streaming format in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 lineup, which begins April 7 and runs through April 14, returns to its traditional format, offering more than 150 films for viewers to enjoy in theaters on the UW-Madison campus and the AMC Madison 6 Cinema at Hilldale Mall.

“The festival is an experience,” said Mike King, artistic director for the festival. “It’s not just the movies. It’s going to the theater, seeing the crowds, seeing it on the big screen, having that sort of communal, emotional experience. We’ve all been watching things in isolation so it’ll be amazing to see things in this environment again.”

This year’s offerings include documentaries, animated movies and foreign films. Along with film restorations, including one starring a late UW-Madison alumnus whose name has become controversial on campus, there are plenty of new films and the return of popular categories such as “Wisconsin’s Own,” spotlighting recent works with Wisconsin connections.

Single tickets are on sale at wifilmfest.eventive.org. Viewers can buy tickets for particular works for $12 or an entire festival pass for $325. For the first time in the festival’s 24-year history, there’s free admission for UW-Madison students. If a seat’s available and students show their WisCard, the seat is theirs.

“We just want to give something to the campus and students,” King said. “We want to welcome them to the joy of moviegoing and expose them to the film festival.”

Plenty to see

There’s plenty to see at the festival that you won’t be able to view at your local movie theater, such as “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The action comedy stars actor Nicolas Cage playing himself in what the film guide describes as his “ultimate role.”

Jim Healy, a consulting programmer for the festival, recommends “Symphony for a Massacre,” a 1963 French film that was given a limited U.S. release and hasn’t been shown much in the past 60 years. The gangster thriller film explores a “fantastic criminal underworld” where a group of gangsters pools their resources together to pull off a drug deal but a snake among the group betrays the others.

Another pick sure to draw crowds is “To the End,” which just premiered at Sundance Film Festival and is a follow-up to “Knock Down the House,” a documentary about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other women campaigning in the 2018 congressional primaries. “Knock Down the House” won the festival’s audience award when it was shown in 2019 before it premiered on Netflix.

“To the End” takes the audience behind the scenes of AOC’s signature proposal, the Green New Deal, and introduces them to the “indefatigable drive” of young activists taking the problem of climate change into their own hands.

Rachel Lears, who directed both documentaries, will join the audience for the screening.

The festival will honor the late UW-Madison alumnus and horror filmmaker Stuart Gordon, who died in 2020, by showing three of his movies. Viewers can enjoy “Re-animator,” “Dolls” and “Wonderful Ice Cream Suit.”

Gordon’s daughters and Dennis Paoli, co-screenwriter of “Re-animator” and several other Gordon films, will be there for the screenings, Healy said.

March returns

Award-winning actor Fredric March is “returning” to campus, in a sense, with the festival showing of one of his films.

The UW Cinematheque is hosting the Midwest premiere of the Motion Picture Academy’s 75th Anniversary restoration of “The Best Years of Our Lives,” a 1946 drama about three American servicemen returning to their hometown and struggling with post-war life. A Best Picture winner, the film earned March his second Best Actor Academy Award.

March’s name has been mired in controversy since the Wisconsin Union Council stripped his name from a theater in 2018. The UW-Madison alumnus was inducted into an interfraternity society that bore the Ku Klux Klan name in the late 1910s.

A research group commissioned by UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank found that the student group March was a member of had no connection to the white supremacist group nor did it find any evidence that the group engaged in acts of terrorism, violent intimidation or other activities commonly associated with the KKK.

The council nevertheless decided to scrub his name from the Memorial Union’s Play Circle.

Since the 2018 removal, historians, actors, activists and the NAACP have called on UW-Madison to restore March’s name to a place of honor, citing overwhelming evidence that the actor had a lifelong legacy of standing up for civil rights.

They have criticized the university’s lack of research, which shows March supported singer Marian Anderson, who was banned from performing at Washington, D.C.’s Constitution Hall in 1939 because she was Black; participated in a secret strategy session with Martin Luther King Jr.; and spent the bulk of his career seeking roles in “socially conscious” films.

Blank hasn’t budged on the naming request. In a New York Times letter to the editor published last fall, she wrote that there “are some things in our country’s history that are so toxic that you can never erase the stain, let alone merit a named space in our student union. … Membership in a group with a name like that of the K.K.K. is one of them.”

Healy said he is aware of the controversy surrounding March’s name on campus but the festival’s selection of a March film isn’t an attempt to take a stance or make a statement. The festival has likely shown March films in the past.

“Rest assured, if there’s an opportunity to show a Fredric March movie, we will do it,” Healy said. “He’s a tremendous actor with a great body of work. … People are welcome to discuss (the naming controversy) but we’re going to show the movie because it’s a great film for many reasons, including his performance.”

Movie time What: 2022 Wisconsin Film Festival, presented by the UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts, featuring about 150 films for all ages and tastes Where: UW Cinematheque, Memorial Union, Union South, Chazen Museum of Art and AMC Madison 6 When: April 7-14 Tickets: $12 per film or $325 festival pass. Free admission for UW-Madison students Schedule and tickets: wifilmfest.eventive.org

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.