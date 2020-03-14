Wisconsin Film Festival canceled for 2020 amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Organizers of the 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival, set to begin April 2, canceled the event out of concern for public safety in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was set to present 155 films from across the world, over eight days, on seven screens, in five venues, on- and off- the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus.

Organizers said the action is consistent with public health guidance to limit non-essential large gatherings.

Plans are in the works to refund ticket holders and festival organizers will post updates at 2020.wifilmfest.org.

"The Festival is grateful for the public’s understanding of this difficult situation and its support through the years," organizers said in a press release. "Festival staff and programmers are already looking forward to next year’s Wisconsin Film Festival, April 8–15, 2021."

