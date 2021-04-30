Wisconsin Film Festival announces 115 films to be streamed online for 2021

Movie time

What: 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival, presented by the UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts

Where: Held online this year, featuring 115 films for all ages and tastes

When: May 13-20. Films will be available during that period; once a user starts viewing a film, the “viewing window” is open for 24 hours. Some select films may have limited capacity or cannot be viewed outside Wisconsin.

How: Festival films can be viewed using various devices, such as with the Eventive TV App on an Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, or Roku device, or viewed directly on a computer in a browser.

Tickets: $10 per film or $140 festival pass. $50 each for the Big Screens, Little Folks series (shorts and features curated for children and youth) or the Wisconsin’s Own series.

Schedule and tickets: wifilmfest.org