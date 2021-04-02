Winning comedy 'Shiva Baby' revels in awkward social situations

But that’s just the beginning of Danielle’s problems. Also at the party is Maya (Molly Gordon of “Booksmart”), Danielle’s estranged best-friend-turned-ex-girlfriend, which leads to some uncomfortable conversations around the bagel spread. And then walks in Max (Danny Deferrari), a handsome family friend with a beautiful wife (Dianna Agron) and baby daughter in tow.

The problem is that, earlier that day, Danielle happened to be having sex with Max in his high-rise apartment. She’s been working on the side as a call girl to make extra money, a job prospect she definitely doesn’t want anybody at the shiva to know about.

That’s the setup for “Shiva Baby,” and Seligman effectively ratchets up the tension and the laughs over her film’s brisk running time. As Danielle ping-pongs around the house, trying to extricate herself from one conversation after another, Sennott (a comedian best known for her sly Instagram videos) captures her shifting moods, from dutiful to defiant, selfish to wounded. In the tradition of flailing young movie characters going back to “The Graduate,” Danielle feels hemmed in by the adults and their plans for her. But she has no better plans herself, other than fleeing.