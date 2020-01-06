Win tickets to see 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' and a post-screening chat with Cap Times film critic Rob Thomas
- Cap Times
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.
- Updated
Here are some highlights and lowlights of the annual show.
- Updated
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood kicked off the year's compressed awards season with an emotional night in the desert.
Greta Gerwig’s version of “Little Women” is a real page-turner. It moves quickly through moments in the March sisters’ lives and, if you’re a fan of the Louisa May Alcott book, reorders its timetable.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Ricky Gervais made a big deal Sunday about how this was the fifth and final time he was going to host the Golden Globes.
- Updated
A lauded writer who brought to light stories overshadowed by prejudice. An actress and singer who helped embody the manufactured innocence of the 1950s. A self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president.
Meryl Streep stirred things up when she joined the cast of “Big Little Lies,” the hit HBO drama.
- Updated
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro have identified one of the people responsible for a gasoline bomb attack targeting satirists behind a Christmas program on Netflix that some critics have described as blasphemous.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.
For the third year in a row, the 10 biggest ticket-sellers have all been sequels, remakes and superhero films. And Disney dominated, with its movies claiming 38% of domestic moviegoing.