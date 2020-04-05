You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Whoa! Let’s enter ‘The Matrix’ Wednesday for the Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat
top story

Whoa! Let’s enter ‘The Matrix’ Wednesday for the Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat

The Matrix

Want to watch "The Matrix" and talk about it? Or "Taxi Driver?" Or "The Social Network?" Vote for your choice for the Cap Times Virtual Classic Film Chat. 

 FILE PHOTO

The votes have been tallied and, for some reason, you want to talk about a dystopian science fiction movie where humanity is isolated in individual pods while interacting in a virtual universe. Weird!

Let’s talk about the Wachowski siblings’ 1999 modern classic “The Matrix” at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the teleconferencing site Zoom for the first ever Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat.

“The Matrix” was the clear favorite in last week’s reader vote tally, although “The Social Network” made a strong showing as well. (Hardly anybody wanted to talk about “Taxi Driver,” which is apparently too dark even for a pandemic?)

If you haven’t seen “The Matrix,” it’s now streaming on Netflix here. Watch it, and then we’ll get together on Zoom to talk about it. I’ll share some stories about the making of the film, and I definitely want to hear what you have to say about the film. (Or you can just hit “mute” and listen to the conversation. Totally up to you!)

Register for the chat here. Hope to see you on Wednesday!

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The Sopranos,' 'Veep' and 'Ballers' among 500 hours of free programming to be streamed via HBO's #StayHomeBoxOfice initiative
Movies

'The Sopranos,' 'Veep' and 'Ballers' among 500 hours of free programming to be streamed via HBO's #StayHomeBoxOfice initiative

  • Updated

HBO stands for Home Box Office, and the cable giant is emphasizing the "Home." With much of the world in some form of quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis, the premium cable channel is offering free, unlimited access to 500 hours of programming, including full seasons of award-winning shows such as "The Sopranos," "Veep" and "The Wire." As of Friday, HBO is making several of its titles ...

The best Adam Schlesinger songs you didn't know he wrote
Movies

The best Adam Schlesinger songs you didn't know he wrote

  • Updated

Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter-singer-musician who died Wednesday from complications of the coronavirus, left behind a deeply admired musical legacy. While songs from his band Fountains of Wayne, including "Utopia Parkway" and "All Kinds of Time," reached a relatively narrow audience - "Stacy's Mom" being the notable exception - Schlesinger also did behind-the-scenes work in film, theater ...

‘Never Rarely’ captures the obstacles of abortion
Movies

‘Never Rarely’ captures the obstacles of abortion

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Even progressively minded movies about abortion have usually focused on the morality of the decision. Eliza Hittman wanted to make a film where the highest hurdle isn’t deciding to have an abortion. It’s getting it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics