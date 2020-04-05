Whoa! Let’s enter ‘The Matrix’ Wednesday for the Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat

The votes have been tallied and, for some reason, you want to talk about a dystopian science fiction movie where humanity is isolated in individual pods while interacting in a virtual universe. Weird!

Let’s talk about the Wachowski siblings’ 1999 modern classic “The Matrix” at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the teleconferencing site Zoom for the first ever Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat.

“The Matrix” was the clear favorite in last week’s reader vote tally, although “The Social Network” made a strong showing as well. (Hardly anybody wanted to talk about “Taxi Driver,” which is apparently too dark even for a pandemic?)

If you haven’t seen “The Matrix,” it’s now streaming on Netflix here. Watch it, and then we’ll get together on Zoom to talk about it. I’ll share some stories about the making of the film, and I definitely want to hear what you have to say about the film. (Or you can just hit “mute” and listen to the conversation. Totally up to you!)

Register for the chat here. Hope to see you on Wednesday!

