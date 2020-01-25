'Weathering With You' will brighten up an anime fan's day

The visuals are a seamless blend of 2-D hand-painted animation and 3-D rotoscoped computer animation. The traditional style has the beauty and the detail of a film by Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki (Shinkai’s hero), while the 3-D gives objects like buildings weight and presence within the frame. This leads to one stunning sequence after another, the camera flying through a fireworks display in the sky or capturing a school of “sky fish” wriggling in the air. Not surprisingly in a film about weather, the movie’s rain effects are particularly gorgeous, the rain either descending gently in tiny drops or gushing downwards in a torrent.

The film also becomes a climate change parable, as Hina’s powers could end up saving the planet. While this message is sincere, it’s not as well-developed as its love story. Like everything else in “Weathering With You,” even the end of the world seems secondary to the tension over whether a teenager’s heart will break.

While the plot isn’t always easy to follow (what exactly are those “sky fish,” anyway?) and the film occasionally descends into maudlin sweetness, this is a playful and sweet anime that will prove to be a ray of sunlight for those who swooned over “Your Name.”

