Waunakee native Derek Endres plays himself in Oscar frontrunner 'Nomadland'

Endres now considers two of the film’s fellow non-actors, Charlene Swankie, an experienced kayaker who's been living on the road for over a decade, and Linda May, a 64-year-old grandmother who lives out of an old Jeep and dreams of building a sustainable dwelling, his friends.

“One of my favorite scenes in the movie is with Swankie and the birds on the water,” Endres said. “Her absolute love of nature, the high she is describing and experiencing just from that beauty … it gets me every time.”

Endres began his nomadic journey the day he graduated from Waunakee High in the spring of 2016. Rather than take part in the graduation ceremony, he jumped a freight train and headed west.

He has used this form of free transportation frequently over the past five years. When he holds his outstretched fist together, the words “Rail Fare” is spelled out across the top of his knuckles.

“That’s the price that I pay to get on a train … my hands” Endres said. “You have to do it kind of carefully, in secret and in the cover of night. That’s why people don’t know it is still done. If you’re good at it, you’re not going to be seen.”