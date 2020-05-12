Vote for the next movie for the Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat

We had so much fun talking about "The Matrix" and "The Social Network" for the first-ever Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chats in April that we're going to do it again in May.
Which movie? That's up to you.
I try to pick a classic movie that's currently streaming on Netflix, since most people have Netflix. The problem is that Netflix is notoriously light on classic movies, which doesn't give me a lot to work with. The irony that Netflix just premiered a new Ryan Murphy series about classic Hollywood, without featuring any of the actual movies from that era, is not lost on me.
I was hoping some good new older films would arrive on May 1, but Netflix didn't give me much to work with. I was briefly excited to see "The Heartbreak Kid," only to quickly realize that it wasn't the 1972 Charles Grodin version, but the 2007 Ben Stiller version. (Which isn't bad, but still.)
So I considered just doing a new movie, but folks on Twitter voted that we should stick with the older fare. So I dug through the Netflix archives to find four bona fide classics that I think will work pretty well for a talkback.
So vote for your favorite, and join me next Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. on Zoom to talk about it. Once the film is selected, I'll let you know how to RSVP for the chat and other details.
The choices:
1. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" — I've been wanting to do this one at Marcus Point Cinema for months, and did "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" back in January, so it'll be fun to finally get the chance to talk about the original.
2. "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" — I'm a big fan of Sergio Leone's spaghetti Westerns, and this one may be the best of the bunch. (Although Netflix also has "Once Upon a Time in the West," which is another masterpiece.)
3. "Tootsie" — The comedy in this group is the sparkling Dustin Hoffman farce for which he should have won Best Actor and Best Actress in 1982.
4. "Magnolia" — The newest film of the four is Paul Thomas Anderson's sprawling 1999 drama about absent fathers, quiz show kids, and raining frogs.
