Video: Classic Movie Chat for 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'

In this month's edition of the Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat, film critic Rob Thomas talks with readers and movie fans about Sergio Leone's classic Spaghetti Western "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly."

They talked about the making of the film, how it does and doesn't fit in with the American-made Westerns of its era, and the performances of Clint Eastwood and Eli Wallach.

The next chat will take place sometime in mid-June, so stay tuned for your chance to vote on which film you want to talk about.

