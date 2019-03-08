Sean Hanish remembers the night when, as a University of Wisconsin-Madison college student, he fell in love.
Not with a fellow student. With making movies.
“I remember sitting at Vilas, and I was editing a little documentary thing about football players playing in the snow,” he said. “It was eight at night. The next time I looked up, it was three in the morning. I did make a note that: ‘Oh, wait, this is good. I need to listen to this.’”
Hanish, 51, arrived at the UW from his hometown of Milwaukee as a pre-business major, but he left with a determination to become a filmmaker. In Madison, he studied Super-8 filmmaking and took film professor David Bordwell's Introduction to Film Class.
Afterwards, he went to film school at the University of Southern California, had a successful career as a commercial director, and now has released three feature films in rapid succession.
The third, “Saint Judy,” stars Michelle Monaghan (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”) in the true story of crusading immigration attorney Judy Wood, who changed how the law treated women seeking asylum. Alfre Woodard, Common, Peter Krause and Alfred Molina also star in the uplifting film, which is getting a nationwide theatrical release, including opening Friday at Marcus Point. It has a perfect 100 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“That’s why you do this, right?” Hanish said. “You want the audience to feel. I think it’s a movie that could change some hearts and minds.”
Hanish is coming back to Wisconsin to present the film to audiences. He’ll introduce the 7:45 p.m. screening on Saturday, March 9, at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and take part in an audience Q&A afterwards.
Hanish’s road to become a successful filmmaker took a while. He spent a couple of years after graduating college trying to make it as a screenwriter, but eventually started directing commercials to make a living. He built a successful company, Cannonball Productions, but a few years ago decided he needed to make one last push at making a feature film.
“I came out here to make movies,” he said. “I moved from a place that I loved out to California. My life is good but it didn’t feel entirely complete without trying to make a film.”
His first film was the very personal 2014 drama “Return to Zero,” starring Minnie Driver and Paul Adelstein as a couple mourning the loss of their stillborn son. The same thing had happened to Hanish and his wife Kiley a few years earlier, and he was shocked that there were hardly any books or movies available dealing with that.
“We went through a harrowing experience in our lives, losing our first son on the day he was supposed to be born. We were going through this incredibly unique and life-defining experience of grief and loss, and we couldn’t find anything out there.” Kiley Hanish started a foundation, also called Return to Zero, to help families who have lost a child and raise awareness.
“Return to Zero” led to 2016’s “Sister Cities,” and then to “Saint Judy.” Hanish learned about Wood’s story through his friend, screenwriter Dmitri Portnoy, who had been an intern for Wood.
“I got a chance to get to know Judy and see what she is about,” Hanish said. “Judy is fiercely optimistic, relentlessly optimistic. She’s wickedly intelligent and she can bottom line it for you in a heartbeat. She can go there real quick.”
Hanish said Monaghan embodies Wood’s determined, can-do spirit both on screen and off. He said she’s an actress who often gets cast as the wife or the girlfriend of the main actor, and he was glad to give her a lead role that showcased her talents.
“You’re looking for someone with that kind of honesty and intelligence and decency, and that spirit of, ‘don’t give up,'” he said. “I kind of knew that she and Judy would get along really well. Judy feels like they’re sisters.”
Hanish said his film is not political, but the drive to make the film was accelerated by the 2016 presidential election and the anti-immigrant rhetoric espoused by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail and in the White House. Suddenly, a lot of people wanted to be part of a film that celebrates America as a country of laws and a country of immigrants.
“It went from a film that we all wanted to make to one that we all needed to make,” Hanish said. “I still think we would have made the movie if things had gone differently in 2016. I don’t know that we would have had the cast or the enthusiasm. Everybody’s focus shifted.”
While the film is timely in many ways, “Saint Judy” also has a timeless message about the promise of America. Hanish recalled one scene in the film where an Afghan immigrant (Leem Lubany) talks about being abused by the government of Afghanistan, and then by the government of the United States. But the difference, she says, is “here I can fight back.”
“Maybe I’m just some old-fashioned optimist, but that gave me chills,” Hanish said. “We don’t have to take this s--- lying down, whatever that s--- is. We do have a system in place that can work.”