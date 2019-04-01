UW-Madison graduate Phil Johnston will be back in town at the 2019 Wisconsin Film Festival Friday to present two films, his own Disney animated hit “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and the classic Yasurijo Ozu film “Good Morning.”
One of them has fart jokes. And it's not the one you might think it is.
Johnston, who co-directed and co-wrote “Ralph Breaks the Internet” with Phil Moore as well as co-writing “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Zootopia,” remembers falling for Ozu’s films while taking a film class with professor emeritus David Bordwell. After graduating, he spent nine years in broadcast journalism before going back to study film at Columbia University.
Bordwell will join Johnston at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., to screen and talk about “Good Morning,” a rare comedy (with fart jokes) from Ozu, the Japanese auteur usually known for quietly devastating dramas like “Tokyo Story.” Then, at 2:30 p.m. in the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, he’ll present a 3D screening of “Ralph,” a Disney animated film in which the main villain isn’t a witch or a monster, but Ralph’s own insecurities.
The festival kicks off Thursday and runs through April 11. Tickets are available at 2019.wifilmfest.org.
Johnston talked to the Cap Times about pushing the envelope with “Ralph,” his love of Ozu films, and why he’s happy he spent almost a decade in journalism before making movies:
Perhaps no other film festival would screen both “Good Morning” and “Ralph Breaks The Internet” back to back.
I love it. I was trying to figure out why I love Ozu so much. I was watching this documentary about him yesterday. He was so rigid with his actors. “You put this there, you do that.” It was like animation. No reasonable person would treat an actor that way. But in animation you can do that. You can move things and have completely control. That’s probably why I love his movies so much, because he’s lunatic enough to do that with human beings as opposed to puppets.
Did you see “Good Morning” in David Bordwell’s class?
I think I saw “Tokyo Story” in his class. But then I read in his book ("Film Art: An Introduction") that he wrote with his wife Kristin Thompson, there are these stills from “Good Morning.” I remember seeing them, but I didn’t really get into it until my late ‘20s.
I was a journalism major so I only took the introductory class, but I remember it so vividly. I don’t know what the hell was wrong me that I didn’t just major in film then.
So you’re going to talk about both movies at the festival?
I’m doing a behind-the-scenes presentation about “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and then I’m just talking with Bordwell about “Good Morning” and Ozu generally.
What’s the presentation for “Ralph”?
We went all around the world with this movie and in different countries would present different stuff, like how the world was built, where the ideas came from, the process from storybuilding to deep visual development to animation. Just opening up the curtain on the process, basically. I don’t think a lot of people fully understand what goes into animation.
I was going to say, I don’t think I fully understand what it means to “direct” an animated movie compared to directing live action.
In some ways, they’re very similar. The most obvious parallel is you’re directing actors, but you’re directing voice performance. And the other half is with animators. The performance is really broken in two different parts. The actor is giving the voice performance, and then the animator is really an actor in her own right.
There’s that, and we have cameras and lenses and dollies and zooms just like in live-action filmmaking. They just exist digitally. It’s gotten to the point where the technology is so sophisticated that it really mimics a live-action set. And then lighting is lighting, and effects are effects. The biggest difference is that you’re not in a live physical set, but the nuts and bolts fundamentals are the same.
I would imagine as director you have to keep track of all these different people, maybe hundreds of people, all working on different aspects of the movie and making sure it’s consistent and that the tone carries through. It’s a big job.
It is. At the peak of the film we had 450 people working on it, and there are different departments working on different parts of the movie. I might be working on something in the first act in animation, a nd the effects and lighting people are working on something in the third act. So it is keeping it consistent tonally, making sure the story makes sense.
Rich and I, this is the third thing we’ve done together at Disney. I don’t want to say we’re outliers, but tonally we’re kind of pushing the boundaries of comedy a little bit at Disney. So just making sure it doesn’t get too soft or too acerbic.
I think both “Ralph” films are pretty daring in terms of structure, especially for what I expect in animated movies. The new one really doesn’t have a villain, unless it’s Ralph, or at least part of Ralph.
It’s almost experimental, structurally, for a Disney film. We wanted Ralph’s self-doubt and insecurity and neediness to be the bad guy, basically. It was tricky, but I think it’s something that kids can relate to, my kids at least. It was a high-wire act.
We got a lot out of lessons learned from “Zootopia,” in terms of deeper themes or more complicated ideas, that kids are always smarter than we give them credit for. That gave us a little bit of courage to try something more complicated with this film.
I do want to thank you, because I do think I’ve gotten as close as I’m going to come to understanding how wi-fi works thanks to your film.
(Laughs) You’re not alone. Rich and I had no real understand of the internet at first. We did quite a bit of research to figure that.
Did you find that kids were way ahead of their parents in understanding the world you were building?
Way ahead. Often, you’re finding a way in these films to make things accessible to children. In this one, the kids are way ahead, and we’re trying to find ways to make it accessible to the 50 or 60-plus set who didn’t grow up with this. My kids have never known a world without the internet or an iPhone, which is nuts.
Do you know what you’re working on next?
I haven’t decided 100 percent which thing is next. I adapted “A Confederate of Dunces” several years ago, which has been a cursed property over the years. I have enough hubris to think well maybe if I tried it this way. I have a script and we’re trying to see if we can get that made. In the meantime, I’ve got a bunch of other things that I’m not quite ready to talk about.
What would you say to a student at the UW who is interested in pursuing?
I’m actually glad that I worked in journalism for nine years before going back to pursue filmmaking, simply because it gave me a point of reference that’s different from those who went straight to film school or started making movies when they were 22. Even if you’re studying political science or law, if you love movies, UW is an amazing place for finding your appreciation and becoming a cineaste. You can do that without being a professional filmmaker.
Now it’s so much easier without having to go to the arthouse cinema because so much exists online. And Madison is such a great, vibrant city. If you are a filmmaker, I would think you could find like-minded people and go make stuff, which is also infinitely easier nowadays.
There’s part of me that wishes that I had majored in filmmaking as an undergrad, and part of me is happy that I pursued journalism and that twenties that I did. Finding your voice is the key.