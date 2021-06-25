UW Cinematheque returns to in-person screenings with its summer series

“What we’re doing with Cinematheque will help remedy those wounds for others like me who have been missing movies in the theater,” Healy said.

Cinematheque’s first screening of the summer season on Wednesday, June 30 will be the 1937 film “Make Way for Tomorrow,” a film Orson Welles claimed “could make a stone cry.” Victor Moore and Beulah Bondi star as an aging couple who are forced to split apart and move in with their grown children after losing their home. The film inspired Yasujiro Ozu’s 1953 film “Tokyo Story,” which Cinematheque will also be screening the following evening on Thursday, July 1.

While all the major theater chains switched to digital years ago, UW Cinematheque is committed to screening movies on 35mm if at all possible, Reiser said.

“There’s something about watching 35mm, with all its scratches and some occasional splices… There’s something organic about that and something magical and it’s got its own energy. You really can’t replicate that with digital exhibition,” Reiser said.

