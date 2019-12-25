'Uncut Gems' is a stressful jewel of a big-city thriller

Howard’s ace in the hole is that opal, a potato-sized rock that Howard bought directly from an Ethiopian mine that he figures he can sell for 10 times what it’s worth. Written by the Safdies and frequent collaborator Ron Bronstein (“Frownland”), “Gems” follows Howard around New York on an odyssey of bad luck and worse judgment as he struggles to get back to zero.

But one look at Howard and you know that if he ever evened the score, he’d find a way to get back in twice the debt twice as fast. Sandler’s brilliantly canny performance presents Howard as an adrenaline junkie, getting high off his own desperation and the fear that this time will be the time he can’t fast-talk his way out of a jam. Then, somehow, he does. And immediately goes searching for a bigger jam.

Watching “Uncut Gems” is like watching a horror movie, instead of silently pleading for the hero not to go in the basement, we plead for Howard not to make that bet. But no matter how many mistakes Howard makes, no matter how many people he screws over (including both his wife (Idina Menzel) and his mistress (Julia Fox). Sandler, once again showing he can be a great actor when he feels like it, hangs onto our sympathies throughout.