'Uncut Gems' is a stressful jewel of a big-city thriller

How anxiety-inducing is “Uncut Gems”? At one point during our screening, an alarm on my wife’s phone went off, and we couldn’t even tell; it’s shrill, insistent tone fit in seamlessly with the mood of the film. (Sorry, everybody around us.)
“Uncut Gems” is the latest film from Josh and Benny Safdie, known for making nervous, grungy movies about small-time crooks (“Good Time”) and junkies (“Heaven Knows What”) desperately trying to keep their heads above water in increasingly perilous circumstances. With “Gems,” the Safdies get a wider release and a bonafide movie star in Adam Sandler, but the movie is just as tensely hypnotizing as its predecessors.
The opening credit sequence dives deep inside the kaleidoscopic colors of a black opal, a journey that dissolves amusingly into footage of a colonoscopy. New York jeweler Howard Ratner (Sandler) is the one undergoing the procedure, which is fitting, because Howard seems to spend his entire life talking out of his butt.
Howard’s jewelry emporium in the Diamond District seems to specialize in the gaudiest merchandise around, including a diamond-encrusted Furby and a pendant featuring Michael Jackson on the cross. But it’s Howard who faces crucifixion, owing money to various shady-looking characters around town due to his gambling habit. And those people have run out of patience with Howard.
Howard’s ace in the hole is that opal, a potato-sized rock that Howard bought directly from an Ethiopian mine that he figures he can sell for 10 times what it’s worth. Written by the Safdies and frequent collaborator Ron Bronstein (“Frownland”), “Gems” follows Howard around New York on an odyssey of bad luck and worse judgment as he struggles to get back to zero.
But one look at Howard and you know that if he ever evened the score, he’d find a way to get back in twice the debt twice as fast. Sandler’s brilliantly canny performance presents Howard as an adrenaline junkie, getting high off his own desperation and the fear that this time will be the time he can’t fast-talk his way out of a jam. Then, somehow, he does. And immediately goes searching for a bigger jam.
Watching “Uncut Gems” is like watching a horror movie, instead of silently pleading for the hero not to go in the basement, we plead for Howard not to make that bet. But no matter how many mistakes Howard makes, no matter how many people he screws over (including both his wife (Idina Menzel) and his mistress (Julia Fox). Sandler, once again showing he can be a great actor when he feels like it, hangs onto our sympathies throughout.
The Safdies and cinematographer Darius Khondji light Howard’s journey is cool blues and sickly greens, as he scurries from the slick opulence of penthouse apartments and VIP afterparties to scuzzy little offices and city streets. It’s like nobody told the Safdies that New York’s been gentrified, and they find a street-level grit to the city that harkens back to the great urban dramas of the ‘70s.
Like the black opal that gives the movie its name, “Uncut Gems” is a rough hard object that reveals facets of breathtaking beauty. If losing all that pre-holiday stress has now left a big hole in your life, two hours in Howard Ratner’s shoes should do the trick nicely.