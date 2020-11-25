'Uncle Frank' tales a familiar road trip back home

The movie begins with a prologue set in 1968, where Frank is back home to celebrate the birthday of his father, Daddy Mac (Stephen Root). Bigoted and verbally abusive, Daddy Mac rules his little kingdom from his well-worn La-Z-Boy chair, reserving the brunt of his vitriol for Frank. Frank is in his early 40s, but he wilts under his father’s cutting words as if he was a teenager again. Even though he has a healthy relationship with Walid back in New York, around his family he’s still closeted and filled with shame.

Cut to a few years later, and Betty (now called Beth) has taken Frank’s advice to heart, leaving South Carolina to enroll at NYU. (Honestly, watching this bright but somewhat naive teenager navigate 1970s New York with the help of her more worldly uncle would be a far more interesting movie.) When news comes that Daddy Mac has died suddenly of a heart attack, Frank reluctantly agrees to drive Beth back home for the funeral.

The road movie portion of “Uncle Frank” is pretty formulaic (yes, somehow they get ahold of a convertible), but the bond between Frank and Beth is easy and affecting. It’s pretty hard to swallow when Walid somehow catches up with the pair on a country road in West Virginia, but Macdissi, playing Walid as open-hearted and generous as Frank is sardonic and closed-off, is a welcome addition to the trip.